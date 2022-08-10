Will LIV Tour players participate in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs?

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs kick off on Thursday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The path to reaching the Playoffs is pretty simple: Be one of the Top 125 players on the PGA TOUR’s FedEx Cup Points List after the Wyndham Championship that ended August 7.

However for nine golfers that joined the LIV Tour during the 2021-22 season, they have been suspended by the PGA TOUR and thus won’t have the opportunity to participate in the three-week Playoffs where $75 million is available in bonus money. That’s in addition to $15 million available for the first two Playoff tournaments in the St. Jude Championship on August 11-14, and the BMW Championship from August 18-21.

The following players would have been eligible for the Playoffs, but were suspended by the PGA TOUR for their participation in LIV.

Talor Gooch, 1,302 points (20th)

Jason Kokrak, 801 points (45th)

Matt Jones, 653 points (65th)

Hudson Swafford, 640 points (67th)

Matthew Wolff, 572 points (78th)

Abraham Ancer, 510 points (88th)

Carlos Ortiz, 414 points (107th)

Brooks Koepka, 412 points (108th)

Charles Howell III, 400 points (116th)

This is in addition to several players that resigned their status on TOUR, including several stars and major winners such as Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Patrick Reed, and Bubba Watson.

None of them will be able to participate in the Playoffs this year, despite a temporary injunction requested in a California federal court on Tuesday by Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford that was denied.

So if you’ve played any of the three LIV Tour events so far, you won’t be eligible to participate in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs.