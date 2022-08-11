DK Metcalf: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Heading into this offseason, there were questions as to whether or not the Seahawks would be trading DK Metcalf as he wanted a big contract and they didn't know whether or not they would pay him. Just a few days ago, the Seahawks announced they had agreed to a three year, $72 million extension.

With the Seahawks likely in a rebuilding season, Metcalf is the best player in that offense, so I would expect them to try to get him the ball a lot. It will also be interesting to see how his connection with the new quarterback is like as he will not be playing with Russell Wilson anymore.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Metcalf had 75 receptions for 967 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He finished the season ranked 28th in receptions, 28th in receiving yards, and 4th in receiving touchdowns. He played in all 17 games last season.

Fantasy: He finished the season as WR14 in PPR fantasy scoring. In PPR, Brown scored 244.3 points (14.4 per game), while scoring 169.3 (10 per game) in standard.

Seahawks offseason moves

The Seahawks were apart of one of the biggest moves of the offseason as they traded their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In return, they acquired two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

2022 best case scenario

Metcalf and Lock play phenomenal together and have a connection. If that is the case, we could see Metcalf finish the season around WR7 or WR8. Everybody knows the threat that Metcalf is in the red zone. Lock just has to be able to get him the ball consistently.

2022 worst case scenario

Metcalf finishes the season as WR16 and voices his frustrations. The Seahawks need Lock to have a good relationship with the highly paid receiver. While Lock had some talented receivers in Denver, he struggled a bit to get them the ball. Metcalf’s success this season all relies on how well Lock plays.

2022 prediction

I expect Metcalf to have a decent season, but it will definitely be a tough one for the Seahawks. I expect them to have the worst record in football, but I still think Metcalf will be WR10. He is the type of player to change the game with the big play. I expect him to have some monstrous weeks, but also have some very low scoring weeks as well.