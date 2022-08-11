CeeDee Lamb: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

CeeDee Lamb is one of the biggest risers in rankings this offseason. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns which was a big move for Lamb as he is now the main target along with Michael Gallup. Dak Prescott targeted Lamb a ton while Cooper was on the team, but that number will go up even more now,

Lamb is heading into his third year in the NFL and he is on path to have a great career. His ability to create separation and make plays with the ball in his hands is incredible. Him and Dak have shown they have chemistry early in his career. There are some big expectations for the combination heading into year three.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Lamb had 79 receptions for 1,102 yards, and six touchdowns. He finished the season ranked 22nd in receptions, 16th in receiving yards, and tied for 25th in receiving touchdowns.

Fantasy: He finished the season as WR19 in PPR fantasy scoring. In PPR, Adams scored 232.8 points (14.6 per game), while scoring 153.8 points (9.6 per game) in standard.

Cowboys offseason moves

The biggest move of the offseason for the Cowboys was trading Amari Cooper to the Browns. Cooper had a great few years in Dallas and was their top receiver. Two other big moves on the offensive sides of the ball were losing tackle La’el Collins and guard Connor Williams. Collins was a cap causality, while Williams chose to sign with the Dolphins.

2022 best case scenario

CeeDee Lamb jumps up to WR4 or WR5. Some people may think this is unrealistic, but with Dak throwing the ball a lot, don't be surprised if Lamb has a big season. He has the skills to make this big of a jump and without Amari Cooper taking some of his targets, him making this typeof jump would be no surprise to me at all.

2022 worst case scenario

Becoming the Cowboys WR1 becomes much more difficult for Lamb and he struggles with the matchups. I think the worst case would be for him to finish around WR16-WR18. We’ve seen in between of sometimes where guys excel in the WR1 role and then others where guys have major struggles because they are guarded much closer. The worst case for Lamb would be struggling with these matchups.

2022 prediction

I see Lamb making the jump up to WR10. Throughout the majority of his college career, he dealt with tough matchups as he was the top guy at Oklahoma. But it gets a bit more difficult in the NFL. He may have a few games where he struggles a bit, but for the most part I expect to see major improvements from him.