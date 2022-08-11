Davante Adams: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Davante Adams was apart of one of the biggest offseason trades. Prior to last season, most fans expected it to be Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams final year in Green Bay. After Aaron Rodgers resigned, there was hope, but Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders just a week later.

We get to see a reuniting between Derek Carr and Adams for the first time sine college. This give Carr his first legitimate WR1 of his career. Most years, Carr and the Raiders around the playoffs, but either misses it or loses early. Could 2022 be the first time we see the Raiders make it deep?

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Adams had 123 receptions for 1,553 yards, and 11 touchdowns. He finished the season ranked 2nd in receptions, 3rd in receiving yards, and 5th in receiving touchdowns.

Fantasy: He finished the season as WR2 in PPR fantasy scoring behind Cooper Kupp who played one more game than Adams. In PPR, Adams scored 344.3 points (21.5 per game), while scoring 221.3 (13.8 per game) in standard.

Raiders offseason moves

Like I stated above, the biggest move of the offseason was acquiring Davante Adams. They also signed Chandler Jones, but that won’t help them on offense. Adams is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. Over the past few seasons, Adams has been great in the red zone and we know the Raiders will get him the ball. Fans won’t have to worry about Adams and Carr’s chemistry as they are close friends and played together in college.

2022 best case scenario

Adams and Carr click from the jump and we see a historical season from Adams. We know the Raiders throw the ball a ton and Carr will be targeting Adams a good amount. With Adams playing alongside Darren Waller, defenses will have their hands full.

2022 worst case scenario

While they're extremely close off the field, things may not click from the jump. Adams is too good of a receiver to have a down season, but it will be interesting to see how he plays without Aaron Rodgers. If Carr struggles throwing the ball, Adams could be in for a long season.

2022 prediction

I fully expect the best case scenario. I think we could see him finish as WR1 or WR2 again for fantasy. With as close Carr and Adams are off the field, they should click immediately on the field. The Raiders are no slouch and with one of the best receivers in the NFL, have become a legitimate playoff threat.