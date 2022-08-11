A.J. Brown: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

AJ Brown has had a great young career so far and it could get even better in his new environment. On the night of the NFL Draft, Brown was traded from the Titans to the Eagles who signed him to a four-year, $100 million contact. He will give Jalen Hurts a strong weapon along with DeVonta Smith.

If Brown can stay healthy this season, the Eagles have a legitimate chance at winning the NFC East. Brown has been the clear number one receiver the past few seasons in Tennessee and he hasnt gotten to play alongside a young talent like DeVonta Smith.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Brown had 63 receptions for 869 yards, and 5 touchdowns. He finished the season ranked 45th in receptions, 32nd in receiving yards, and tied for 40th in receiving touchdowns. He only played in 13 games however.

Fantasy: He finished the season as WR32 in PPR fantasy scoring. In PPR, Brown scored 180.9 points (13 per game), while scoring 117.9 (9.1 per game) in standard.

Eagles offseason moves

The biggest move of the offseason for the Eagles was trading for AJ Brown. Pairing him with Smith is a major move for the Eagles and shows they want to help out Jalen Hurts. The big pressure will be on Hurts to make the offense work with all the weapons they have.

2022 best case scenario

Brown finishes around WR8 or WR9. As long as Brown is healthy, he will have a major bounce back from last season. Defenses have to focus on Smith and Brown which means one of them is going to have some big advantages. I think Brown will be the WR1 in Philadelphia in terms of stats at the end of the year, but Smith will finish close.

2022 worst case scenario

After being paid all that money, Brown doesn't have as much urgency on the field. The worst case for him would be to finish around WR20. None of this should happen as both the Eagles and Brown seemed ecstatic to be coming together.

2022 prediction

I expect Brown to finish around WR12 this season. Although the offense in Philadelphia will improve a ton, they are still a run first offense, so there won't be as many passes thrown. Getting a WR1 will increase the passes, but they won't just abandon their offense. Look for an improved year from Brown this season.