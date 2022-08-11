Stefon Diggs: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had another pro bowl season in 2021, but saw his numbers come down from a strong 2020 campaign. Diggs is the Bills best offensive weapon outside of quarterback Josh Allen, and has helped to elevate Allen’s since being traded there before the 2020 season. Diggs He signed a four year/ 96 million dollar contract during the offseason with 70 million of that guaranteed.

The Bills were 13 seconds away from going to the AFC Championship game last season, but their defense let them down in a big spot. They have made upgrades and look to run it back this season. With Allen at the helm the Bills offense seems to be in good hands. They lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the New York Giants, so we’ll have to see how much of an impact that makes.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Stats: Diggs caught 103 passes for 1225 yarda and 10 touchdowns. He also averaged 11.9 yards per game and 72 yards per game last season.

Fantasy: Diggs was the seventh best receiver in the NFL in PPR leagues with 285.5 points for an average of 16.8 points per game. In standard scoring he had 182.5 points for an average of 10.7 points per game.

Bills offseason moves

The Bills made a huge splash in the offseason signing Von Miller fresh off of a Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams. The also added Rodger Saffold in free agency. The running game was a huge problem for the Bills last season,so they signed Duke Johnson and drafted James Cook out of Georgia.

2022 best case scenario

The Bills are going all in for a chance at the Super Bowl, so everything clicks and they make it to the AFC Championship game. If that is to happen, Diggs will have to have a huge year, so Allen targets him a ton and he’s able to get back to his 2020 numbers. The run game is still a problem, so the Bills are largely one dimensional again, but for Diggs its a positive fantasy wise.

2022 worst case scenario

The Bills offense takes a step back without Daboll, and Diggs suffers because of it. If the run game is better than expected, it will take away targets. The emergence of Gabriel Davis and the addition of O.J Howard crowd the receiver room making it hard for Diggs to have another good season.

2022 prediction

Diggs is the Bills’ No.1 receiver and a WR 1 in fantasy football. He will at the very least have the same numbers as last season, but he will likely surpass those as the Bills look to send a message to the league and play for home-field advantage in the playoffs. His ceiling is a top-five receiver with the floor as a top-10 receiver in the NFL. I think he fits in the middle of that, but more towards his ceiling. He will have a big year.