DJ Moore: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

D.J Moore is WR1 for the Carolina Panthers, but their problem continues to be the quarterback position. Moore had a solid season, but could have been better had the team had more consistent quarterback play. He was the go-to for Panthers quarterbacks last year and should still be this year. The team locked him up with a three-year 61 million dollar contract extension in the offseason.

Moore is entering his fifth year and the league and looking to make a statement. He was targeted 163 times last season, which was the most on the team by far. 2022 should be more of the same, as they didn’t add any receivers in the offseason.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Stats: 93 Catches, 1,157 yards and four touchdowns. Moore’s 93 catches were the most in his career, while the other two were right around his career average.

Fantasy: Moore scored 237.5 fantasy points for an average of 14 points per game in a PPR league last season. In the standard league he scored 144.5 points for an average of 8.5 points per game.

Panthers offseason moves

The team traded for another quarterback this offseason after the Sam Darnold experience flamed pretty quickly. Now Baker Mayfield is in the fold and looking to take the reins and make the Cleveland Browns pay for letting him go. The former No.1 pick in a battle but should win out if he is healthy. Head coach Matt Rhule is on the hot seat this season as well, so he will look to pull out all the stops to try and save his job,

2022 best case scenario

The best case scenario for Moore is that Mayfield wins the job and helps to elevate his game. He’s yet to net 1,200 receiving yards in his career, and surpass four touchdowns. It would be nice for him to pass last years numbers and become a legit WR. 1

2022 worst case scenario

The worst case for him would be Mayfield not having the ability to elevate Moore’s game. He started off the season off on a high note, but as Darnold’s play dropped, so did Moore’s numbers. If the quarterback situation isn’t any better then Moore’s numbers will stay the same or even drop some.

2022 prediction

Mayfield will be out to prove that he is a legit QB. 1 in the league, so that bodes well for Moore. If Mayfield plays well, look for Moore to play in the best-case scenario. Rhule must win this year, so expect him to pull out off of the stops. Moore could even see some carries out of the backfield resulting in his first career rushing touchdown.