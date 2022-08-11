Chris Godwin: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Chris Godwin was arguably Tom Brady’s favorite at times throughout the 2021-22 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was the overall WR15 in half-PPR fantasy leagues, posting 98 receptions on 128 targets for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll look to keep the chemistry going with the 45-year-old quarterback in their potential quest to the Super Bowl.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Godwin capped off 2022 with 144.4 total fantasy points, averaging 10.3 per game. To go along with his receiving production, he had a career-high four rushing attempts for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason moves

The Buccaneers’ offseason took a bit of a turn in dramatic fashion when they signed Julio Jones to a one-year contract on July 26. While this instantly bolsters the receiver room, it also comes with its fair share of caveats. Godwin shined last season as the clear No. 2 wideout opposite Mike Evans, so it’ll be interesting to see how this gets sorted out by Week 1.

2022 best case scenario

After having his 2021 campaign shortened because of a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 15, the best case scenario for Godwin is that he has no setbacks in his return to game action. Reports give Godwin a shot at playing Week 1, which would be ahead of his nine to 12-month recovery timeline. That said, when he is back on the field, the hope is he’s able to pick up where he left off — proving the Jones addition this offseason to be plainly for depth purposes.

2022 worst case scenario

The worst case scenario for Godwin is that he loses the 127 targets he saw from Brady, and has it distributed to Jones and Russell Gage. If that number decreases, it could be difficult for him to reach elite status again. While Godwin’s a unique talent, the Buccaneers will not shy away from maximizing the remaining that exists within the roster.

2022 prediction

Godwin is currently the overall WR21 in half-PPR formats for the 2022-23 season, per FantasyPros. Even if he takes a few extra games to get healthy, the upside is simply too good to pass up. Draft the sixth-year wideout with gusto in the middle of drafts.