Sleepers to consider in 2022 fantasy football leagues

Fantasy football drafts are firing up for the 2022 season. As you progress through your drafts this year, you will be looking to maximize value at each position. With so many players available to choose from, you want to make sure you're taking players you will outperform their ADP. Here are our picks for the best sleepers heading into the 2022 fantasy football season.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady unretired in the offseason to return to the NFL. He rejoins the Bucs with more to prove on the field, although he is regarded as the GOAT by many. Brady will still have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin around him. He led the league in passing yards and touchdowns and finished as the QB3 in fantasy. In an age of dual-threat quarterbacks, Brady will stay in the pocket but is in line for a top fantasy finish even though he is being drafted in the seventh round as the QB9.

Damien Harris, New England Patriots

Harris finished the league last year tied for second with 15 rushing touchdowns. It always feels icky putting your trust into a Patriots running back, but that is just dropping Harris’ ADP. He is being drafted as the RB27 when he finished as the overall RB13 in half-PPR scoring a year ago. Camp reports say that Rhamondre Stevenson is running with the runs, but you know Belichick is the type of person to flip the script in the NFL. Harris has a great chance to outperform his ADP this season.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

What a world where Michael Thomas is a sleeper, but here we are. Fantasy football fans rejoiced seeing training camp video of Thomas looking healthy in drills. For the time being, it appears that he will take the football field this season. He will rejoin a Saints offense heralded by Jameis Winston, who likes to air the ball out. If Thomas can stay healthy, he should reclaim his place atop the league while being drafted as the WR31 in half-PPR scoring.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth is heading into his second season and will have a new quarterback throwing him the ball. Ben Roethlisberger has retired, and it will be either Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph under center. Freiermuth had 497 yards and seven touchdowns his rookie year and finished as the overall TE13. His ADP heading into the season is staying at TE13, and he should be able to finish as a mid-range TE1 with his involvement in the offense.