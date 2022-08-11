Sleeper QBs to consider in 2022 fantasy football leagues

Fantasy football is nearly upon us. As draft season begins, everyone will look for that hidden gem, that sleeper that will greatly outplay their ADP. While we can’t predict the future, we can look at a player’s average draft position (ADP) and see who has the best chance to be a value where they are being selected in drafts. Here are our picks for sleeper quarterbacks that can bring value to your fantasy football lineups this season.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Carr finished the 2021 season as the overall QB13 and is being drafted as the QB14 this year. While this isn’t a huge discrepancy, there is a huge difference between his fantasy outlook from a year ago to now. The Raiders acquired former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason. Carr and Adams reunite after playing together at Fresno State for two seasons in college. Carr threw 50 touchdowns in his senior season in 2013, and Adams was on the receiving end of 24 of them. Adams is good enough that his addition alone should see Carr finish as a QB1 when he isn’t being drafted as one.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford is coming off a Super Bowl win, so how on Earth is he a sleeper? Despite finishing the 2021 fantasy football season as the QB5, he is being drafted as the QB12 this year. Yes, that still has him as a QB1 in the grand scheme of things, but on the fringe. The Rams will be without Odell Beckham Jr., a free agent rehabbing a torn ACL. They still will have Cooper Kupp, Tyler Hibee, Cam Akers and Darrel Henderson while adding Allen Robinson in free agency to give Stafford a competent receiving corps. Los Angeles is rumored to want to bring Beckham Jr. back, which would increase Stafford's outlook.

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Lance is coming off a rookie season with the 49ers where he wasn’t fully unleashed. San Francisco drafted Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in only six games as he sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo. The status of Jimmy G with San Francisco hasn’t been fully determined, but head coach Kyle Shanahan has said that this is Lance’s team now. Lance heads into the season as a dual-threat quarterback with star wideout Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle in tow, who could help him finish as a QB1 when he is being drafted as the overall QB13.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua has long been criticized for his accuracy and then, ahead of the 2022 season, was talked about as a potential trade chip when Miami was pursuing quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tagovailoa wasn’t moved and was essentially given the 2022 season as a prove-it year. Miami picked up Tyreek Hill through trade and signed him to an extension. Tua is being taken as the QB16 when he has the supporting cast to easily finish as a QB1 in the fantasy season.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Another year, another season of Cousins getting disrespected in fantasy football. He is being drafted as the QB15 and has finished as a QB1 in each of the last two seasons. Even with the Vikings' offense being a little more run-heavy with Dalvin Cook, Cousins has two of the best receivers in the league in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Despite being undervalued, he continually outplays his ADP; this year should be no different.