Sleeper WRs to consider in 2022 fantasy football leagues

With fantasy football drafts approaching, everyone is looking to maximize the value of their draft picks. While I firmly believe the fantasy season is won and lost on the waiver wire and on a week-to-week basis, setting yourself for success in the draft could take off a lot of pressure. On draft day, when you are looking for players that should exceed the value expected of their draft position, keep these wide receivers in mind.

Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

A-Rob is coming off a down year with the Chicago Bears. His lack of production in the Justin Fields-led offense has people worried that we could be sending the end of Robinson’s relevance in the NFL. I don’t buy it. Robinson joins an offense with slinger Matthew Stafford under center, and his overall quality of targets and offense improves greatly. Robinson will be the second target in the offense and should finisher as a low-end WR2 even though he is being drafted as the overall WR 28 at FantasyPros.

KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos

Hamler is being drafted as the overall WR99, but that will be going up soon. On Tuesday, August 8, teammate Tim Patrick tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season. Hamler will likely be the next man up behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. This does make him the WR3 in the offense, but with new quarterback Russell Wilson in town, he should still get ample opportunity. At the moment, he is practically going with the last pick in 12-team drafts and now has the opportunity for relevance this season.

Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

Mooney asserted himself as the top wide receiver in Chicago. He established an early rapport with Fields, and it paid early dividends. He had almost 50 more targets and 400 receiving yards than the next best pass-catcher for Chicago. He led the team with four receiving touchdowns and now has another offseason to continue to work with Fields. Mooney is being drafted as the overall WR32 and should finish as a low-end WR2.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

Smith-Schuster will experience a tale of two teams between last year and this one. He goes from a veteran quarterback who can barely get the ball downfield in the final year of his career to arguably the best young quarterback in the league. Smith-Schuster is no Tyreek Hill, but Patrick Mahomes makes anyone better. Smith-Schuster should be the top wide receiving option and will be a close second behind tight end Travis Kelce. He signed a one-year prove-it deal with the team and is being drafted as the WR34.

DeVante Parker, New England Patriots

Parker continues to be disrespected. He only played in 10 games last season and still had 515 yards and two touchdowns alongside Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki. He is with the New England Patriots now and gets to catch passes from a different Alabama product in Mac Jones. Playing in only 10 games, Parker had the stats to be the third-best wide receiver on the Patriots. He is better than Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and should greatly outperform his ADP of WR54 this season.