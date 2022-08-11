Sleeper tight ends to consider in 2022 fantasy football leagues

When you are in the middle to late rounds of your fantasy drafts, you may start seeing “sexy” picks, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t value to be had. Tight end is arguably the most top-heavy position in fantasy football. Once you get past the household names,, you may think you are taking shots in the dark to find players, but there will still be valuable players. Here are five tight ends that will likely outperform their ADP and bring value to your lineups.

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku signed a four-year, $54.75 million deal in the offseason that has him under contract through 2025. He will see a better quality quarterback this year from Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson. Njoku is being drafted as the TE17. When you look at possible pass catchers for Cleveland that aren’t running backs, there is Amari Cooper, and then...that is about it. Njoku has a great chance to be the second-most targeted pass-catcher in this offense and has a chance to finish as a TE1.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

I know, I know Sir Drops-A-Lot hasn’t been fantasy relevant in years, blah blah blah. Listen, if quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the generational quarterback he was heralded as, Engram is an upgrade in this offense and should benefit. His best season was his rookie year, when he played in 15 games and totaled 722 yards and six touchdowns. He still got back to 654 yards in 2020, so I think there is juice left in the tank. He is being taken as the TE18 but benefits from an offense that could see him finish as a back-end TE1.

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

Tonyan burst out onto the scene in 2020, totaling 52 receptions and 586 yards for 11 touchdowns. He fell off a little bit last year and only played in eight games. In the offseason, the Packers traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving a hole in the depth chart. Their wide receivers are young, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will look for a pass-catcher he trusts. Tonyan should see a large target share this season and should outperform his ADP of TE20.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is one of only two quarterbacks that threw for more than 5,000 yards a year ago. While he will still have Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler to throw to, Herbert will have a new face at tight end. Veteran Jared Cook is out of town and has been replaced by Gerald Everett. Cook was targeted 83 times and had 564 yards and four touchdowns. Everett has a good chance to see 85 targets this year, and he should be better than his TE21 ADP.

Kyle Rudolph, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Just like Christmas time, Rudolph is back again. Rob Gronkwoski has retired and seems adamant about staying that way. While Cameron Brate is the incumbent tight end, training camp reports have indicated that Brady has an early connection with Rudolph. When it comes to player decisions with Brady under center, you know that he plays a large role in the choices. With Rudolph being signed and having that connection, he could be a great redzone target for Tampa Bay. He is being drafted as the TE27, and if he takes over even half the Gronk role, Rudolph should outplay his ADP.