Players to fade in 2022 fantasy football leagues

Fantasy football season is upon us, and it is time to prepare for your annual drafts. As you go through the draft and do your best to maximize value with each pick, you want to be wary of certain players and where they are being drafted. There are several situations where players are drafted at their average draft position (ADP), and they end up not returning that value which hurts your team. Here are four players that should finish this season lower than their ADP and thus are considered fades for fantasy football this year.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kanas City Chiefs

Surprised? You shouldn’t be. The quarterback phenom showed he was human last season as he finished as the overall QB4. Yes, that isn’t a large dropoff, but people were drafting Mahomes in the first round of drafts. He finished 40 points behind the QB1 Josh Allen and lost Tyreek Hill to a trade this offseason. Kansas City did their best to replicate Hill’s performance, but I think they fall short, and Mahomes should be faded from his QB2 ADP.

RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley has fallen far from his rookie season where he had 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. Last season, he missed four games and rushed for only 593 yards and two touchdowns. The Giants are desperately trying to avoid a rebuild, but I think they’re in it. Their offensive line can’t support Barkley, and his past performance will remain there as it will be hard for him to finish as a top-14 running back like he’s being drafted.

WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb is heading into his third season and gets his first shot at being the top wideout for the Cowboys. Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, so it will be Lamb, Michael Gallup and rookie Jalen Tolbert. Lamb had Cooper distracting defenses a year ago and finished as the WR18. Now he is the number one receiver and is expected to return the value of being drafted as the WR6? I think not.

TE Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals

Ertz bounced around last season as he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals. He had several receptions, which increased his value in any sort of point per reception league. The problem with Ertz is that he only had more than 50 yards receiving in five of his 11 games with Arizona and only scored three touchdowns. Even with DeAndre Hopkins suspended for six games, Ertz is still going to be a fade for the entire season.