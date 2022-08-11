Deep sleeper quarterbacks to draft in 2022 fantasy football leagues

The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching and that means draft season for fantasy football has arrived. Everyone will seek out hidden gems in their respective drafts, that sleeper that will greatly outplay their ADP. While we can’t predict the future, we can look at a player’s average draft position (ADP) and see who has the best chance to be a value where they are being selected.

Some of you may choose to stock up on skill position talent early and wait to draft a quarterback in later rounds. Others might be in larger leagues where quarterback options can become scarce fast. For either situation, here are our deep sleeper quarterback picks that can bring value to your fantasy football lineups this season.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence experienced his fair share of ups and downs as a rookie in 2021 and as a result, he is being taken as QB20 in fantasy drafts this year. However, there is legitimate cause for optimism about the former No. 1 overall pick taking a leap in Year 2.

For starters, Urban Meyer is gone and he’ll be under the tutelage of new head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson is a former quarterback’s coach himself and should help aid in the development of the franchise QB. Along with that, they have provided him with new weapons like wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones while running back Travis Etienne returns from a foot injury to join James Robinson in the backfield. There’s potential for Lawrence to emerge into a QB1 option down the stretch of the season and is someone to consider.

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Like Lawrence, Wilson has the potential to take a second-year leap this season and it could be a savvy move for you to draft him. He suffered through his share of struggles and injuries as a rookie last season but showed glimpses of potential in late-season games against the Jaguars and Buccaneers.

The Jets, in particular, have an interesting group of young skill position players for Wilson to work with, from receivers like Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson, to running backs like Michael Carter and Breece Hall. Wilson is being selected as QB24 in fantasy drafts so far and he could quickly outperform his ADP this year.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

Coming off a season-ending ACL injury last year, the former No. 1 overall pick will have at least one more opportunity to prove his mantle as a starting QB in the NFL. Prior to his injury last season,

Winston was averaging 17.20 fantasy points per game, which would have made him the 14th best fantasy QB had he kept up those numbers through the season. Assuming that he’s healthy and can keep his turnovers down, he should be comfortable airing it out in longtime OC Pete Carmichael Jr.’s offense. It will also help having Michael Thomas back in action alongside rookie wideout Chris Olave and free agent signing Jarvis Landris. Don’t sleep on Jamies.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Everyone has the lasting image of Tannehill’s abysmal performance in the AFC Divisional round still fresh in their minds, but don’t let that distract you from him still being the 12th ranked fantasy QB from last year.

The veteran has had back-to-back seasons of posting nearly 4,000 yards and could produce similar numbers for fantasy managers this year, as long as he keeps his turnovers low. The return of Derrick Henry from injury will alleviate some of the pressure on him and he stands to outperform his ADP of QB21.

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

A change of scenery and a new offense may be what the doctor ordered for Ryan to shoot back up the fantasy boards this season. His numbers weren’t bad last year as he came up just short of posting his 11th straight 4,000-yard season, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the process.

He finished as the 20th ranked fantasy quarterback last season and with the likes Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. at his disposal, he could rise back into the Top 15 this year. So far, he is QB22 in fantasy drafts this season, so you can get a lot of value for drafting the former MVP.