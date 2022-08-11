Deep sleeper tight ends to draft in 2022 fantasy football leagues

The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching and that means draft season for fantasy football has arrived. Everyone will seek out hidden gems in their respective drafts, that sleeper that will greatly outplay their ADP. While we can’t predict the future, we can look at a player’s average draft position (ADP) and see who has the best chance to be a value where they are being selected.

Searching for tight end depth in your drafts is an arguably tougher proposition than any other skill position. Hitting on a sleeper is great, but hitting on a hidden gem wideout could set you up nicely. Here are our deep sleeper tight end picks that can bring value to your fantasy football lineups this season.

Note: I am using half-PPR scoring formats and 12-team leagues for this article.

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

With Jack Doyle retiring in the offseason, Alie-Cox now has a clear lane to be the true TE1 in Indianapolis. He started just seven games last season and caught just 24 passes for 316 yards, but did haul in a career-high four touchdowns. He’s currently TE32 in ADP but with Matt Ryan now conducting the Colts offense, MAC is bound to outperform his draft position.

Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints

Trautman has been an important blocking tight end for the Saints for the past couple of seasons but those close to the organization have touted him becoming more of a presence in the passing game this year. His receiving numbers took a step up last season as he caught 27 of 43 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. If Jameis Winston is able to stay healthy this year, then those numbers are bound to go up once again and that would make him a savvy choice in fantasy drafts.

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

The rookie McBride will begin his pro career in one of the better tight end rooms in the league with Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams already there. Even in the presence of those two veterans, it would’t be shock to see him get some burn right out the gate.

The Colorado State product won the John Mackey Award for the nation’s best tight end last year, catching 90 passes for 1,121 yards as one of the lone offensive playmakers on a 3-9 Rams team last year. And considering the wide open offense of the Cardinals, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see three tight ends utilized in the passing game. Keep your eyes peeled for McBride.

Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders

With Darren Waller injured for parts of the season last year, Moreau stepped in and acquitted himself nicely in certain spots. He caught 30 of 44 targets for 373 yards and three touchdowns in 11 starts throughout the year. Waller or no Waller, he’ll get plenty of snaps within the Raiders offense and should be considered in deeper drafts.

Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers

Tremble enters the season as the TE1 in Carolina and stands to outperform his current TE44 ranking in ADP. The second-year player will have either Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold throwing to him and if it is Mayfield that wins the job, that could mean great things for Tremble. David Njoku had the fourth-most targets among Browns receivers with Mayfield throwing to him last year and we could see a similar target share for Tremble this season.