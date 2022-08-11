Gabriel Davis: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis has carved out a nice role for himself within the offense over the past two seasons. While he hasn’t necessarily been the go-to guy for quarterback Josh Allen, he’s been a reliable option as the Bills’ offense has elevated into being one of the best in the league.

Davis’ potential was put on full display in the AFC Divisional round against the Chiefs, catching eight of 10 targets for 201 yards and four touchdowns in that wild overtime loss. Can he carry that career performance into this season?

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Davis caught 35 of 63 targets for 549 yards and five touchdowns. When active, he was on the field for just 51% of Buffalo’s offensive snaps throughout the season.

Fantasy: Davis finished the season as the 58th ranked fantasy wide receiver in PPR formats. He compiled 125.9 points to the tune of 8.4 fantasy points per game.

Bills offseason moves

There were some changes in the receivers room as the team released Cole Beasley in the offseason and let Emmanuel Sanders walk as a free agent. The Bills did bring in veteran Jamison Crowder, who will compete with Davis for WR2 this year.

2022 best case scenario

The playoff game against the Chiefs serves as a harbinger of things to come as Davis experiences a breakout season. He thrives standing opposite of Stefon Diggs and puts up Pro Bowl numbers for a Super Bowl contending team.

2022 worst case scenario

Davis ends up splitting targets with Crowder and has another season where he just squeaks over 500 receiving yards. New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey decides to keep his snap count at around 50%, limiting the wideout’s potential as a fantasy asset.

2022 prediction

I believe we are in store for a breakout season from Davis and will predict that he’ll entrench himself as the No. 2 receiving option in Buffalo. His target share gradually increased down the stretch of the season and the Bills will make sure that he stays on the field longer than he did last year. He has WR2/Flex potential in your fantasy leagues.