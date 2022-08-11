Courtland Sutton: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Since being drafted by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft, Sutton has been an exciting receiver for the Broncos fan base. Unluckily for him, the quarterback play has been subpar since he’s been drafted. With the big trade acquisition this offseason, there is a great chance his numbers take off.

During training camp, Tim Patrick tore his ACL which is a major loss for the Broncos. With Patrick’s absence, Sutton’s involvement in that offense is only going to increase more. I think we could see a career-high year from Sutton this season.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Sutton had 58 receptions for 776 yards, and two touchdowns. His numbers were a bit affected by bad quarterback play as well.

Fantasy: He finished the season as WR44 in PPR fantasy scoring. In PPR, Brown scored 150.2 points (8.8 per game), while scoring 92.2 (5.4 per game) in standard.

Broncos offseason moves

The Broncos made one of the biggest moves this offseason in trading for Russell Wilson. Everybody expects the Broncos offense to take a major step forward with that move. They traded away Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Miller, and draft picks away in the trade

2022 best case scenario

I think the best case scenario for Sutton this season is WR12-14. In his best season in the NFL, Sutton finished as WR17 scoring 150.4 fantasy points (9.4 points per game). This season being a little better than that one would be the best case given there’s a completely new quarterback for him which could take some adjusting.

2022 worst case scenario

Sutton has a relatively quiet season finished with less than 750 receiving yards and somewhere around WR36-38. We all know Russell Wilson is an upgrade at quarterback for the Broncos. But sometimes switches like this hurt some players. It will be an adjustment and Sutton and Wilson will have to be on the same page if the Broncos want to have success.

2022 prediction

I expect something near the best case scenario. With Tim Patrick out, Sutton will get way more targets and through his career he’s been great when they actually get him the ball. I think Sutton and Wilson will immediately be on the same page and that will be a huge help for the Broncos. Look for Sutton to finish around WR13 or WR14 at the end of this season.