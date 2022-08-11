Tyler Lockett: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett experienced a career year last season, serving as the most consistent option on offense. As the team dealt with numerous injuries to key players on offense, the veteran managed to deliver his third straight 1,000-yard season.

With a new quarterback throwing to him this season, can Lockett still maintain his status as a top 20 receiver in fantasy?

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Lockett caught 73 of 107 targets for 1,175 yards and eight touchdowns. When active, he was on the field for 87% of Seattle’s offensive snaps throughout the season.

Fantasy: Lockett finished the season as the 16th ranked fantasy wide receiver in PPR formats. He compiled 241.4 points to the tune of 15.1 fantasy points per game.

Seahawks offseason moves

The Seahawks offense underwent massive change during the offseason, the biggest move, of course, being the team trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The team got back Drew Lock in the deal and he’ll compete with Geno Smith for the starting role.

Running back Chris Carson retired due to a neck injury and in his place will be Rashaad Penny and rookie Kenneth Walker III toting the rock. The team also got some offensive line help when using their first-round pick on offensive tackle Charles Cross.

2022 best case scenario

Lockett stays healthy and puts up another 1,000-yard season even with the presence of D.K. Metcalf in the offense. If he continues to hover around 90% of snaps played, he’ll continue to be a major player for both the team and fantasy managers alike.

2022 worst case scenario

Lock or Smith struggles mightily as the starter, having a negative effect on Lockett’s production. Either that or Metcalf becoming the favored weapon would bode well for the veteran wideout.

2022 prediction

I’ll predict Lockett having another strong season similar to last year where he has low WR1 potential. Lock or Smith will need to rely on their top weapons even more to stay afloat and that will bode well for both Lockett and Metcalf this season.