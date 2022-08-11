Jaylen Waddle: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle emerged as the most consistent receiving threat for the team as a rookie last year. Despite only having one 100-yard game for the entire season, the Alabama product still managed to cross 1,000 yards for the year.

With the team adding more weapons to the offense this offseason, can Waddle continue to climb the ladder as a top fantasy receiver?

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Waddle caught 104 of 140 targets for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. When available, he was on the field for 83% of the offensive snaps last season.

Fantasy: Waddle finished the season as the 13th ranked fantasy wide receiver in PPR formats. He compiled 245.8 points to the tune of 15.4 fantasy points per game.

Dolphins offseason moves

Miami provided more offensive weapons for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the offseason, most notably trading for speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill to provide a 1-2 punch with Waddle. The team also revamped its running back room by singing Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel.

2022 best case scenario

Waddle continues to get a bulk of targets from Tagovailoa and posts another 1,000-yard. If the entire offense improves, he has a chance to break into the top 10 of fantasy receivers.

2022 worst case scenario

Waddle gets relegated to WR2 status with the arrival of Hill. A decrease in target shares caps his ceiling as a top fantasy receiver.

2022 prediction

Even with Hill in the mix in Miami now, I’ll still predict another strong season for Waddle and we’ll be talking about him among the league’s elite by the end of the season. While Hill will be the home run threat, Waddle will be the workhorse, every-down wideout that will rack up a hefty dose of catches. He’ll be a low WR1/high WR2 option in fantasy leagues this year.