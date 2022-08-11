Darnell Mooney: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Darnell Mooney has one of the biggest seasons ahead of him. After an impressive season in 2021, Mooney is set to take the WR1 role for the Bears this season. it will be important for the new coaching staff to make sure Justin Fields and Mooney are on the right page, because the duo could surprise some NFL fans.

As new head coach Matt Eberflus is more of a defensive minded coach, it will be important for Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be on the same page. The will play a major role in Mooney’s success this season. Getsy has a good resume as he was the quarterbacks coach for Aaron Rodgers the past few years.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Mooney had 81 receptions for 1055 yards, and four touchdowns. Those are extremely impressive numbers for all the struggles that offense had last season.

Fantasy: He finished the season as WR23 in PPR fantasy scoring. In PPR, Brown scored 219.7 points (12.9 per game), while scoring 138.7 (8.2 per game) in standard.

Bears offseason moves

Losing Allen Robinson will definitely hurt the Bears even though he didn’t play very well last season. Robinson’s frustrations were made public and it was best for both sides to move on. The Bears didn’t really make many big signings in free agency, but like I stated above, acquiring Byron Pringle is extremely underrated and he will be much better than many people think.

2022 best case scenario

Mooney jumps to WR8-WR10. That would take some major improvements from the Bears passing game, but Mooney has the tools to finish up there. Losing Allen Robinson should boost Mooney’s numbers. The new offense built around Justin Fields should help the passing game as well. The new coaching staff should help the offense a bunch.

2022 worst case scenario

The worst case for WR20-WR22. If new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy goes with more of a running style for the offense, Mooney stats could go down. I think they’ll let Fields use both his arm and legs this season and try to get the most out of him. It’ll also be interesting to see if Mooney can fill the shoes without Allen Robinson. Many times in the past, we have seen a team lose their big name receiver and the next guy struggles as there is more pressure and defenses make it harder for you.

2022 prediction

I think Mooney will finish the season around WR12-14. He’s got a great upside and the Bears started to get that out of him last season. If this new coaching staff can live up to their expectations, Mooney will have a great year. His ability to make the big play is unnoticed at times and he is capable of taking that wide receiving core to the next level this season.