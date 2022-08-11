Michael Thomas: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

After a long hiatus, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is back on the field and ready to go for the upcoming season. The 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been hamstrung by an ankle injury the last two years, playing in just seven regular season games in 2020 before missing the entirety of the 2021 season.

Now back on the field with Jameis Winston throwing to him, can the two-time First Team All-Pro return to his previous highs?

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Missed entirety of 2021 season with ankle injury.

Saints offseason moves

The biggest happening for the Saints this offseason was the retirement of longtime head coach Sean Payton. The organization elected to promote defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to the head job while Pete Carmichael Jr. remains as the offensive coordinator for continuity.

On the offensive front, the team used one of their first-round picks on Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave and added further depth by signing veteran New Orleans area native Jarvis Landry.

2022 best case scenario

Thomas is fully healthy throughout the season and is able to return to form. If he’s able to form a connection with Winston early, he’ll shoot back up the boards as one of the top fantasy football options in the entire league.

2022 worst case scenario

Thomas loses a step from the ankle injury and is nowhere near the pass-catching machine he was three years ago. While he’d still be productive within the Saints offense, his ceiling as a top-end fantasy option would be lowered.

2022 prediction

Coming off a lengthy ankle injury is tough and Thomas’ best days are might be behind him. However, reports out of camp have been glowing and he likely will regain his role as the No. 1 receiver on the team without much trouble. He’s looking safe as a WR2 with upside.