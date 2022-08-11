Christian Kirk: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars began the free agency portion of the offseason by shaking up the receiver market, singing Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million contract with the team. The fifth-year wideout had a career year with the Cardinals in 2021 and the Jags are banking on him topping it upon his arrival to Duval County.

Can Kirk emerge as a top playmaker for both quarterback Trevor Lawrence and fantasy managers this season?

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Kirk caught 77 of 103 targets for 982 yards and five touchdowns. He stayed on the field for 76% of snaps when available last year.

Fantasy: Kirk finished the regular season as the 26th ranked fantasy wide receiver. He compiled 207.6 points to the tune of 12.2 fantasy points per game.

Jaguars offseason moves

Beginning with the ouster of Urban Meyer before the end of last season, the Jags were active this offseason and it began with the hiring of former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. The team was aggressive in free agency with an eye for getting Lawrence more help and they ended up signing the likes of Kirk, TE Evan Engram, and OG Brandon Scherff, among others.

2022 best case scenario

Kirk emerges as the exact WR1 option to Jags paid for and tops 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. He establishes an early rapport with Lawrence and helps elevate the offense throughout the season.

2022 worst case scenario

Kirk doesn’t live up to the offseason hype and falls below expectations. He’ll still be a productive receiver but it would be a disappointment if he doesn’t finish the season as a top 25 fantasy receiver.

2022 prediction

I’ll predict that Kirk does cross off 1,000 yards for the season and becomes a fixture of the Jags’ offense. Whether he can be among the elites as far as fantasy is concerned remains to be seen but heading into the year, he’s a solid WR2 option.