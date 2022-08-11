Robert Woods: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Robert Woods earned himself a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams last season but had to watch the game from the sidelines. The veteran wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 and was put on the shelf for the rest of the season.

Signing with the Tennessee Titans in the offseason, the wideout will try to bounce back from the injury by producing big numbers for his new team. Can he be a fantasy asset?

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Through nine games prior to the injury, Woods caught 45 of 69 targets for 556 yards and four touchdowns. When available, he was on the field for 93% of the offensive snaps.

Fantasy: Even when missing so much time, Woods still finished the regular season as the 51st ranked fantasy wide receiver in PPR formats. He produced 137.2 points to the tune of 15.2 fantasy points per game.

Titans offseason moves

The biggest move for the Titans in the offseason came during the draft when they decided to trade rising star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles and draft Treylon Burks in the firs-round. This move opens the door for Woods to open the year as WR1 in Tennessee.

2022 best case scenario

Woods puts the ACL tear in the rearview and establishes himself as the top receiver in not just Tennessee, but potentially the entire AFC South. We’ve seen several skill position players seamlessly pick up where they left off after injuries like that and he has the chance to do the same.

2022 worst case scenario

Woods loses a step and isn’t the same explosive receiver he was in Los Angeles. That would open the door for a rookie like Burks to cut into some of his target shares and limit his ceiling as a fantasy option.

2022 prediction

I’ll predict that Woods will be just fine coming off the injury and re-establish himself as a top 20 wideout in the league. The receiver room in Tennessee is on the lighter side and there’s potential for him to put up big numbers with Tannehill throwing to him.