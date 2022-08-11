Heisman Trophy odds for Jaxson Dart, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was one of several power five quarterbacks to jump into the transfer portal during the offseason.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Dart is currently installed at +6000 odds to win the award, putting him in Heisman darkhorse territory. He shares the same odds with the likes of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham and former USC teammate Kedon Slovis at Pitt.

2021 Stats

Dart played in six games as a true freshman at USC last year, completing 61.9% of his passes for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions. He took over for an injured Kedon Slovis against Washington State early in the season and played well before tearing his meniscus. He’d be sidelined until late October and would eventually start the final three games for the Trojans.

With Lincoln Riley taking over as head coach and Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams eventually following him to Los Angeles, Dart saw the writing on the wall and entered the transfer portal. He, along with former USC tight end Michael Trigg, eventually decided to head east to Oxford, MS, and enroll at Ole Miss.

What does Jaxson Dart need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

To have a prayer at even sniffing the Heisman Trophy this year, Dart needs to take the SEC by storm and put up monster numbers in Lane Kiffin’s offense. He needs to exceed the numbers Matt Corral put up for the past two years while somehow putting the Rebels into the conference title picture at the end of the season.

Ole Miss’ usual treacherous trek through the SEC West will give him plenty of opportunities to perform against elite defenses, most notably late-season matchups against Texas A&M on the road and Alabama at home. He must pass all of those tests with flying colors to have a shot.