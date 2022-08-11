Best La Liga player futures to consider ahead of 2022-23 season

With the new La Liga set to begin Friday, August 12, here’s a look at player props for the top goalscorer in the league. There are some new players who could contend for the award, although two familiar names sit at the top of the odds table courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top La Liga Goalscorer in 2022-23

Robert Lewandowski: +200

Karim Benzema: +200

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: +1200

Vinicius Jr.: +1400

Raphinha: +1400

Best bet: Karim Benzema (+200)

Lewandowski brings an impressive goal-scoring track record from the Bundesliga, but this is a different league with a different style of play. It’s going to take some adjustments, and Barcelona’s attack features several other players capable of putting up big scoring numbers. In fact, Lewandowski’s teammates Aubameyang and Raphinha are in the top 5 for this category. Benzema won last year’s Golden Boot by nine goals and should once again be the featured attacker in Real Madrid’s team. Back the veteran striker to keep the goals coming.

