Best Serie A player futures to consider ahead of 2022-23 season

The battle for the top goalscorer in Serie A for the 2022-23 season should be exciting with the return of Romelu Lukaku following a failed stint with Chelsea. Several of the league’s most explosive players are still in the running, and Lukaku’s addition to the Golden Boot race will provide even more intrigue. Here’s a look at the odds for the top goalscorer in Italy’s top division courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Serie A Goalscorer in 2022-23

Romelu Lukaku: +350

Dusan Vlahovic: +400

Ciro Immobile: +450

Lautaro Martinez: +800

Tammy Abraham: +1000

Best bet: Dusan Vlahovic (+400)

Immobile beat out Vlahovic by three goals last season for the Golden Boot, so the Lazio forward is appealing at +450. However, Juventus will need to make up for Paolo Dybala’s production and Vlahovic will be up to the task. Lukaku scored 47 goals in two seasons with Inter but didn’t win the Golden Boot in either campaign. Vlahovic, Immobile and even Lautaro Martinez would be better bets ahead of Lukaku to take this honor.

