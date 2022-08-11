Best La Liga team futures to consider ahead of 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 La Liga season kicks off Friday with Osasuna taking on Sevilla, so it’s a good time to look at some team futures ahead of the new campaign. Here’s a few team props we feel are worth checking out, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sevilla to win league without Real Madrid/Barcelona (+400)

This category removes the two Spanish powerhouse clubs and leaves the league to the rest of the teams. Atletico Madrid is the favorite at -150 but Sevilla finished just one point behind them last season and sported a defensive effort on par with Real Madrid’s in terms of goals allowed. Losing Jules Kounde does hurt Sevilla but this club is a consistent top-four contender and the value is there to back them to get to third this season.

Cadiz to get relegated (+175)

If the current odds are any indication of how tight the relegation battle will be in La Liga, buckle up. Cadiz has been on a downward slide the last two seasons, going from 12th to 17th and missing out on being relegated by one point. The club scored less goals than two teams who got relegated, so offensive firepower is a bit of an issue here. You can get some additional value going with Cadiz to be sent down this season.

Real Madrid to be top Madrid club (-400)

This comes down to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (+250), because Getafe (+5000) and Raye Vallecano (+10000) are not going to put up much of a fight over the full season. The current title holders are rightfully favored, and they’ve brought back most of their squad from last season. Take Real Madrid to be the top club in its region.

