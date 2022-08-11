Best Serie A team futures to consider ahead of 2022-23 season

Serie A action for the 2022-23 season kicks off Saturday with four matches, with defending champions AC Milan and current title favorites Inter Milan both taking the pitch. Here’s a look at some of the best team futures for the upcoming Serie A campaign with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AS Roma to be top Lazio club (-450)

This is a contest between Roma and Lazio (+250) and even though the latter club finished ahead of the former last season, the transfer window will likely change that this season. Roma has added impactful players in Paolo Dybala, Nemanja Matic and Georginio Wijnaldum to complement the likes of Tammy Abraham and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. Back Roma to finish ahead of Lazio this season.

Cremonese to be relegated (-150)

Of the three clubs promoted to Serie A this season, Cremonese has lost the most talent to transfers. This season will do a lot fo the team coffers, but it’s going to be short stay in the top division for Cremonese.

