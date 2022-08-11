Allen Robinson: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Some may say that wide receiver Allen Robinson had one of the better offseasons of any NFL player. Not only did the former Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears wideout sign on the dotted line for three years, $46.5 million but he joins the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in the process. Already a high-powered offense with back-to-back title aspirations, the Rams continue to get richer by signing Robinson.

For the former Pro Bowl receiver, it provides arguably his best chance to win a ring as well as return to a 1,000+ yard season. He’ll have the most talented quarterback he’s ever played with in Matthew Stafford throwing to him and he’ll form a superstar duo with Cooper Kupp lining up outside on the opposite side of the field. 2022 has the makings of a substantial fantasy season for Robinson as we preview what to expect heading into the new season.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Robinson caught 38 receptions on 66 targets for 410 receiving yards and one touchdown. He averaged 3.2 receptions per game and 34.2 receiving yards per game.

Fantasy: In point-per-reception scoring, Robinson totaled 87.0 fantasy points and averaged 7.3 fantasy points per game. Among standard scoring leagues, he finished with 49.0 fantasy points with 4.1 points averaged per game.

Rams offseason moves

Los Angeles is living by the mantra of “run it back” heading into 2022, and after winning the Super Bowl why would they tread any differently? The Rams locked in both Aaron Donald and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to extensions to keep both their best player on offense and defense long-term. Los Angeles traded away wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tenessee Titans and saw pass rusher Von Miller ink a deal with the Buffalo Bills. To offset both losses the Rams agreed to terms with Robinson and signed former Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner to a five-year, $50 million contract.

2022 best case scenario

Robinson has finished with 1,000+ receiving yards three times in his eight seasons in the NFL and it’s hard not to imagine him adding another in his inaugural year with the Rams. He has a chance to benefit from the defense’s attention on Kupp, which should give him arguably more open looks than he ever had with the Jaguars or the Bears. He’ll also have Matthew Stafford throwing to him, who ranked eighth last season in passing attempts. Finishing as the second-leading receiver for Los Angeles would put him right behind Kupp in the pecking order and that’s not a bad thing at all.

2022 worst case scenario

Robinson will most certainly bounce back after a 410 receiving yard season last year with just one touchdown. But perhaps the bounce back isn’t as significant as it should be? If he still finishes under 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season then that would represent just a modest year-over-year improvement, leaving much more to be desired after joining a high-powered offense with aspirations to repeat as champions. Of course, if injuries rear their ugly head then that would put a damper on a promising season.

2022 prediction

I really like the scenario that Robinson is stepping into and it’s hard to bet against a significant improvement for the former Jaguars and Bears receiver. Los Angeles ranked eight in team scoring last season with 27.1 points per game. They should only improve on that with a championship season under their belt and with Robinson as their new weapon. Robinson will likely finish behind Kupp in the team receiving totals but in fantasy I like him finishing as a top-15 receiver for 2022.