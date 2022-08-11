DeVante Parker: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Wide receiver DeVante Parker is staying in the AFC East after being traded from the Miami Dolphins to the New England Patriots. After a career-high season in 2019 Parker’s production on the field has dipped in back-to-back seasons since. Granted some of that causality may be due to Miami’s shifting situation at quarterback and their overall confusion from an organizational perspective. Regardless, Parker has a chance to benefit from playing with an experienced coach in Bill Belichick.

Looking ahead to 2022 Parker will add depth to an established receiver room that includes the likes of Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Myers, and Nelson Agholor. As the new face of the group, it may take time for him to make an impact, but Belichick has a track record of getting the most out of his players. With a new home in New England we preview what to expect from Parker in fantasy for 2022.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Receiving: Parker caught 40 receptions on 73 targets for 515 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 4.0 receptions for 51.5 receiving yards per game.

Fantasy: Parker totaled 63.5 fantasy points in standard scoring leagues with an average of 6.4 points per game. In point-per-reception scoring, he finished with 103.5 fantasy points with an average of 10.4 points per game.

Patriots offseason moves

New England continued to add depth to their running back by committee approach, re-signing James White to a two-year contract extension while adding Ty Montgomery with a two-year contract. The Patriots also dealt away former first-round pick N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears in the offseason for a seventh-round draft pick. New England bolstered their defense by acquiring LB Mack Wilson from the Cleveland Browns while trading away G Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2022 best case scenario

Parker had his statically best season back in 2019 when he totaled 1,202 receiving yards on 72 catches for nine touchdowns. Since then he’s had back-to-back seasons where his total receiving yards have dipped. For 2022 the best case scenario is for Jones to take another leap in the Patriots system and look to throw it downfield with Parker as the beneficiary. The former Dolphins receiver has a chance to be the primary threat in that receiving room and returning close to at least 800 yards receiving in 2022 would be a win for his fantasy managers.

2022 worst case scenario

You never can truly predict what’s to come with the Patriots offense as it seems Belichick rides the hot hand week to week. One week Parker may be the go-to option and the next he could see limited targets. The worst-case scenario would be the likes of Bourne, Myers, Hunter Henry, or Jonnu Smith continuously beating Parker for targets on weekly basis. Unfortunately, that’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility with the number of options Jones has on offense and his previous rapport with the aforementioned names from last season.

2022 prediction

I have faith in Belichick and this Patriots team putting Parker in the ideal situation to succeed, but unfortunately, their history of riding the hot hand doesn’t bode well for fantasy consistency. Parker has the talent but he joins a notable receiving room of players that already have experience and chemistry with Jones under their belts. Along with Jones playing under a new offensive coordinator with Josh McDaniels’ departure, it’s hard for me to predict a big year for Parker. Perhaps he can inch his way towards a top-50 fantasy receiver finish but that may be the ceiling.