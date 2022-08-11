Full list of tee times for Round 2 of FedEx St. Jude Championship

The first leg of the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup Playoffs is from Thursday-Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, as the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will determine which 70 players are off to the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware for the middle event of the Playoffs.

121 players head to Memphis, all of them secure in knowing they have a fully-exempt spot on the PGA TOUR in 2022-23. Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +900. Last year’s winner of this event was Abraham Ancer, but it was not the opening round of the Playoffs and instead served as a WGC event. Ancer is now on the LIV Tour so he won’t be defending his title.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA TOUR LIVE will air coverage Round 2 from 8:15 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app.

Friday’s marquee group on PGA TOUR Live is Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. They will tee off at 9:21 a.m. ET. The featured groups are Jon Rahm, Tom Hoge and Billy Horschel (8:59 a.m. tee time) and Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris (9:10 a.m. tee time).