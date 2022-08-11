Full list of tee times for Round 2 of FedEx St. Jude Championship

The first leg of the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup Playoffs is from Thursday-Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, as the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship will determine which 70 players are off to the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware for the middle event of the Playoffs.
121 players head to Memphis, all of them secure in knowing they have a fully-exempt spot on the PGA TOUR in 2022-23. Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +900. Last year’s winner of this event was Abraham Ancer, but it was not the opening round of the Playoffs and instead served as a WGC event. Ancer is now on the LIV Tour so he won’t be defending his title.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on The Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA TOUR LIVE will air coverage Round 2 from 8:15 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app.
Friday’s marquee group on PGA TOUR Live is Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. They will tee off at 9:21 a.m. ET. The featured groups are Jon Rahm, Tom Hoge and Billy Horschel (8:59 a.m. tee time) and Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris (9:10 a.m. tee time).
St. Jude Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Russell Knox
|Kevin Streelman
|Mark Hubbard
|8:15 AM
|Tee #10
|David Lipsky
|Peter Malnati
|Andrew Putnam
|8:26 AM
|Tee #1
|Wyndham Clark
|Joel Dahmen
|Patrick Rodgers
|8:26 AM
|Tee #10
|Chad Ramey
|Adam Long
|Adam Scott
|8:37 AM
|Tee #1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Matt Kuchar
|Brian Harman
|8:37 AM
|Tee #10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Brendan Steele
|Harold Varner III
|8:48 AM
|Tee #1
|K.H. Lee
|Scott Stallings
|Denny McCarthy
|8:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Collin Morikawa
|Davis Riley
|Seamus Power
|8:59 AM
|Tee #1
|Keith Mitchell
|Mito Pereira
|Sahith Theegala
|8:59 AM
|Tee #10
|Jon Rahm
|Tom Hoge
|Billy Horschel
|9:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Joohyung Kim
|Sepp Straka
|Kevin Kisner
|9:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Sungjae Im
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Will Zalatoris
|9:21 AM
|Tee #1
|Shane Lowry
|Luke List
|Corey Conners
|9:21 AM
|Tee #10
|Xander Schauffele
|Patrick Cantlay
|Rory McIlroy
|9:32 AM
|Tee #1
|Stephan Jaeger
|C.T. Pan
|Adam Schenk
|9:32 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Rai
|Danny Lee
|Adam Svensson
|9:43 AM
|Tee #1
|Chesson Hadley
|Dylan Frittelli
|James Hahn
|9:43 AM
|Tee #10
|Justin Rose
|Hayden Buckley
|Vince Whaley
|9:54 AM
|Tee #1
|Stewart Cink
|Kevin Tway
|Ryan Brehm
|9:54 AM
|Tee #10
|Tyler Duncan
|Matthias Schwab
|Patton Kizzire
|10:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Kramer Hickok
|Rickie Fowler
|1:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Gary Woodland
|Beau Hossler
|1:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Brendon Todd
|Trey Mullinax
|Brandon Wu
|1:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Marc Leishman
|Anirban Lahiri
|Troy Merritt
|1:11 PM
|Tee #10
|Taylor Moore
|Cam Davis
|John Huh
|1:22 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Hadwin
|Chez Reavie
|Chris Kirk
|1:22 PM
|Tee #10
|Alex Noren
|Taylor Pendrith
|Alex Smalley
|1:33 PM
|Tee #1
|Viktor Hovland
|Joaquin Niemann
|J.T. Poston
|1:33 PM
|Tee #10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Si Woo Kim
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1:44 PM
|Tee #1
|Max Homa
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Jordan Spieth
|1:44 PM
|Tee #10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Lucas Herbert
|Sebastián Muñoz
|1:55 PM
|Tee #1
|Tony Finau
|Justin Thomas
|Cameron Young
|1:55 PM
|Tee #10
|Maverick McNealy
|Russell Henley
|Keegan Bradley
|2:06 PM
|Tee #1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Cameron Smith
|Sam Burns
|2:06 PM
|Tee #10
|J.J. Spaun
|Cameron Tringale
|Aaron Wise
|2:17 PM
|Tee #1
|Martin Laird
|Sam Ryder
|Scott Piercy
|2:17 PM
|Tee #10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Lee Hodges
|2:28 PM
|Tee #1
|Michael Thompson
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|2:28 PM
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|Ryan Palmer
|Nick Watney
|2:39 PM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Webb Simpson
|Nick Taylor
|2:39 PM
|Tee #10
|Robert Streb
|Jason Day
|Doug Ghim