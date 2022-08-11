 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kicker rankings for 2022 fantasy football

We rank the best kickers in the NFL.

By Chet Gresham
Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching and if you are playing fantasy football, there is a good chance you’ll need to find a kicker for you pretend team. Picking kickers is tough, but not impossible. The good news is that you can get away with streaming kickers in most leagues as long as they don’t limit the number of transactions you can make.

The best kicker in the league is without a doubt Justin Tucker, but that didn’t translate to the best fantasy kicker last season. In 2021 the Raiders Daniel Carlson led the league, while Tucker was third. Tucker remains the No. 1 in the rankings, but reaching for him in drafts isn’t the smartest idea.

Carlson led the league in field goal attempts with 43, while Tucker was fifth with 37. But when it comes down to it, Tucker averaged 9.5 fantasy points per game to Carlson’s 10.1. The differences just aren’t enough to ever reach for a kicker.

I recommend to skip taking a kicker in the draft and then deciding who to drop for a streaming option just before you have to set your lineup.

Kicker rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Rk Name Team
Rk Name Team
1 Justin Tucker BAL
2 Tyler Bass BUF
3 Matt Gay LAR
4 Daniel Carlson LV
5 Evan McPherson CIN
6 Ryan Succop TB
7 Matt Prater ARI
8 Harrison Butker KC
9 Brandon McManus DEN
10 Chris Boswell PIT
11 Rodrigo Blankenship IND
12 Jason Sanders MIA
13 Robbie Gould SF
14 Younghoe Koo ATL
15 Nick Folk NE
16 Jake Elliott PHI
17 Brett Maher DAL
18 Greg Zuerlein NYJ
19 Dustin Hopkins LAC
20 Wil Lutz NO
21 Mason Crosby GB
22 Greg Joseph MIN
23 Graham Gano NYG
24 Jason Myers SEA
25 Austin Seibert DET
26 Cairo Santos CHI
27 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU
28 Randy Bullock TEN
29 Cade York CLE
30 Tristan Vizcaino NE
31 Joey Slye WAS
32 Zane Gonzalez CAR
33 Lirim Hajrullahu DAL
34 Ryan Santoso JAC
35 Riley Patterson DET
36 Eddy Pineiro NYJ
37 Andrew Jacas SF

More From DraftKings Nation