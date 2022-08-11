MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Thursday, August 11

The MLB has eight games on the slate for Thursday, Aug. 11 with six afternoon contests and a two-game nightcap. The highlight of the night will be Field of Dreams Game, which was a fantastic event in its debut last summer. It will not feature teams in the playoff race with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, but it will be an intriguing matchup to watch as a TV spectacle.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Thursday, August 11

Rockies Moneyline -105

The St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies run total is set at 12 on Thursday afternoon playing at high elevation, and this is a matchup where the Rockies should succeed. Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson has very low strikeout numbers (4.2 K/9), so Colorado will create plenty of contact as the team with the top batting average in baseball (.265). The Rockies should take advantage and and do plenty of damage at the plate in this spot.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease (1.98 ERA) is putting up incredible numbers right now. He has not allowed more than one earned run since May 24, a span of 13 consecutive starts. Cease will face a Kansas City Royals offense that ranks No. 24 in runs per game and traded away two of their top hitters Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi.

Cubs-Reds Under 9 runs (-110)

The first Field of Dreams Game featured 17 runs in the matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees last year, but runs should be harder to come by in this spot. The Reds are coming off a series where they scored just five runs in three games, and they will start rookie Nick Lodolo, who is finding his groove in the majors. Over his last three starts, he allowed just four earned runs over 16.2 innings of work and will face a Cubs lineup that ranks No. 21 in runs per game (4.1). Root for the under in the corn.

Josh Winckowski Over 3.5 strikeouts (+105)

The Boston Red Sox starter has low strikeout numbers this season with a 5.8 K/9, but he will face a Baltimore Orioles that has a poor offense, so there’s a decent chance Winckowski can get fairly deep into this start. He struck out four hitters in his last start against the Kansas City Royals, and Baltimore strikes out 8.7 times per game, the ninth fewest in the league.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.