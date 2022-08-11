Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

UFC Fight Night is back live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, August 13. The preliminary card gets started at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with the main card following at 7 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will be featured by #5 Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz in a bantamweight bout.

Cruz (24-3) is a former two-time bantamweight champion and future UFC Hall of Famer. He returned to the octagon in 2020 after a crazy string of injuries kept him on the shelf for three and a half years. Cruz lost to then-champion Henry Cejudo in his quest to become a three-time champion. Since then Cruz has stayed healthy and gotten decision wins against Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz.

Vera (19-7-1) has had a much more active fight schedule over the past few years with mixed results. He fought three times in 2020, losing to Jose Aldo and Song Yadong, but giving Sean O’Malley his first loss, by knockout, at UFC 252. Vera has been on a three-fight win streak since with the most recent win coming in an exciting five-round clash with Rob Font. The success had vaulted Vera into the top five of the bantamweight division.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Main event: #5 Marlon Vera (-240) vs. #8 Dominick Cruz (+200), bantamweight

Nate Landwehr (+235) vs. David Onama (-280), featherweight

Yazmin Jauregui (-210) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (+180), women’s strawweight

Devin Clark (+125) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (-145), light heavyweight

Priscila Cachoeira (+175) vs. Ariane Lipsky (-205)

Bruno Silva (-285) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+240), middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Angela Hill (+245) vs. Lupita Godinez (-295), catchweight

Martin Buday (-260) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+220), heavyweight

Cynthia Calvillo (-165) vs. Nina Nunes (+140), women’s flyweight

Gabriel Benitez (-340) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (+280), lightweight

Ode’ Osbourne (-245) vs. Tyson Nam (+205), flyweight

Youssef Zalal (-125) vs. Da’mon Blackshear (+105), bantamweight

