Giants vs. Patriots: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 preseason

Week 1 of the preseason is finally here. This will be the first time that we see the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in game action this fall. The teams kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 11, with the game airing on NFL Network. With this being the first preseason game, it is likely that the starters won’t see the field long as this is usually a time for teams to scout their depth.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Giants vs. Patriots in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Patriots odds

Spread: Giants -2.5

Point total: 33.5

Moneyline: Giants -155, New England +135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: New England +2.5

There should be some scores early while the starters are in the game. I think New England has the better all-around team and more depth. Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe is a rookie and will be looking to make a splash. The Patriots always seem to get the most out of their teams even in the preseason so I think they pull the “upset” on Thursday.

Over/under: Under 33.5

This is a preseason game which typically isn’t very high scoring. These teams can’t afford to risk their starters getting hurt in games that don’t matter, so I expect the backups to be in quickly. With that in mind and this one largely being a showcase of depth players trying to make the main roster, I’m going with the under.

