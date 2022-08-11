Titans vs. Ravens: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 preseason

It is Week 1 of the preseason, and this is our first chance to see teams in game action this year. The Tennessee Titans will play the Baltimore Ravens will kickoff on Thursday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available on local TV or on the new NFL+ app.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Titans vs. Ravens in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Ravens odds

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Point total: 31

Moneyline: Titans +160, Ravens -190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Titans +3.5

Malik Willis was touted as the best quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. He ended up falling to the third round, and this will be his first chance to show other teams that they got it wrong. Baltimore has already said that neither Lamar Jackson nor Mark Andrews will take the field on Saturday. I have more faith in the depth of the Titans than in the depth of the Ravens, so I think Tennessee +3.5 hits.

Over/under: Under 31

Neither one of these teams can afford a preseason injury, so I doubt we see much of Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill or the top Baltimore pass-catchers. While I have faith in Willis and think he may have been overlooked, I don’t expect these teams to light up the scoreboard.

