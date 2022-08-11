How did Titans rookie QB Malik Willis perform in Week 1 of the preseason?

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his preseason debut tonight against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis was projected as a first-round pick, but fell to the third round. He will likely sit behind quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the entire year while he improves and learns the ropes of being an NFL QB.

Willis played the entire first half in his debut. Here, we’ll take a look at the workload for Titans rookie Malik Willis in Week 1 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Malik Willis: Week 1 stat line

Willis completed 6-11 pass attempts for 107 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He tacked on 38 rushing yards and a score before Logan Woodside replaced him under center in the third quarter.

Malik Willis is must-see TV

How did Willis perform in Week 1?

Willis’ first performance was up and down, but what you would expect from him at this point his young career. Willis made some nice plays including a running for a touchdown. He also made some bad reads and some ill advised throws. If you’re a Titans fan you should be encouraged by what you saw from Willis tonight. He is a project, but he has all of the tools to be successful in the NFL. Willis needs to take the momentum from Week 1 and carry it over into practice and next weeks contest.