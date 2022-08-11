Pick on the Total for Thursday’s Guardians-Tigers game

The Detroit Tigers have not been able to get a lot of offense generated this season, ranking last in the league in runs per game with 3.2 and will look to get the bats going at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Cleveland Guardians (-165, 8.5) vs Detriot Tigers

The Guardians send Zac Plesac to the mound, who has a 4.49 ERA for the season but has dropped it to a 3.88 ERA in his last 12 starts and has the benefit of facing a Tigers offense that has struggled more than normal.

The Tigers have scored four runs or fewer in 13 of their last 15 games and are hitting .215 over the past 30 days and .226 for the season.

The Tigers turn to Garrett Hill, who is making his seventh career start and has completed at least five inning in every start with three runs or fewer in three of his last four starts with a 2.70 ERA in his three home starts.

Both teams have had solid bullpen pitching with the Tigers ranked fifth in Major League Baseball with a 3.24 ERA while the Guardians are seventh in bullpen ERA with a 3.40.

The Guardians and Tigers are the bottom two teams in home runs and both will find themselves locked in a low scoring game on Thursday.

The Play: Guardians vs Tigers Under 8.5

