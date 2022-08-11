2022 Fantasy Football WR Rankings, Sleepers, Projections

Pat Mayo and Mike Leone debate their 2022 Fantasy Football WR Rankings Tiers in the middle tier to create the 2022 Wide Receiver Rankings.

2022 Fantasy Football WR Rankings (1/2 PPR Scoring)

Last Updated: Aug 11

Cooper Kupp Justin Jefferson Ja’Marr Chase Davante Adams CeeDee Lamb Stefon Diggs Mike Evans Tee Higgins A.J. Brown Tyreek Hill Keenan Allen Jaylen Waddle Terry McLaurin Deebo Samuel DJ Moore Diontae Johnson Brandin Cooks Amari Cooper Michael Pittman Mike Williams Chris Godwin Rashod Bateman Marquise Brown Michael Thomas Amon-Ra St. Brown Gabriel Davis Allen Robinson II DK Metcalf Tyler Lockett Adam Thielen Courtland Sutton Elijah Moore Brandon Aiyuk Drake London Allen Lazard Hunter Renfrow Darnell Mooney Jerry Jeudy DeVonta Smith Christian Kirk Marquez Valdes-Scantling Ju-Ju Smith Schuster Treylon Burks Kadarius Toney Skyy Moore Robert Woods Jacobi Meyers DJ Chark Tyler Boyd Chase Claypool Chris Olave Jameson Williams Garrett Wilson Nico Collins Josh Palmer Wan’Dale Robinson Mecole Hardman DeAndre Hopkins Donovan Peoples-Jones Russell Gage Isaiah McKenzie Braxton Berrios Rondale Moore KJ Osborn Jahan Dotson Marvin Jones Kendrick Bourne DeVante Parker Robby Anderson George Pickens David Bell Jarvis Landry Devin Duvernay Michael Gallup Julie Jones Alec Pierce Jalen Tolbert KJ Hamler Randall Cobb Jamison Crowder Zay Jones Corey Davis Olamide Zaccheaus Kenny Golladay Velus Jones Terrace Marshall

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

