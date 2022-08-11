 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 Fantasy Football WR Rankings, Sleepers, Projections

Pat Mayo breaks down and lists his 2022 fantasy football WR rankings.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo and Mike Leone debate their 2022 Fantasy Football WR Rankings Tiers in the middle tier to create the 2022 Wide Receiver Rankings.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Rankings — RB Ranks | WR Ranks | QB Ranks | RB Tiers | WR Tiers | Projections

Fantasy FootballW1 DraftKings | Injury Risk Ranks | WR Ranks | Projections

DraftKings Lineup Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2022 Fantasy Football WR Rankings (1/2 PPR Scoring)

2022 Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Last Updated: Aug 11

  1. Cooper Kupp
  2. Justin Jefferson
  3. Ja’Marr Chase
  4. Davante Adams
  5. CeeDee Lamb
  6. Stefon Diggs
  7. Mike Evans
  8. Tee Higgins
  9. A.J. Brown
  10. Tyreek Hill
  11. Keenan Allen
  12. Jaylen Waddle
  13. Terry McLaurin
  14. Deebo Samuel
  15. DJ Moore
  16. Diontae Johnson
  17. Brandin Cooks
  18. Amari Cooper
  19. Michael Pittman
  20. Mike Williams
  21. Chris Godwin
  22. Rashod Bateman
  23. Marquise Brown
  24. Michael Thomas
  25. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  26. Gabriel Davis
  27. Allen Robinson II
  28. DK Metcalf
  29. Tyler Lockett
  30. Adam Thielen
  31. Courtland Sutton
  32. Elijah Moore
  33. Brandon Aiyuk
  34. Drake London
  35. Allen Lazard
  36. Hunter Renfrow
  37. Darnell Mooney
  38. Jerry Jeudy
  39. DeVonta Smith
  40. Christian Kirk
  41. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  42. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  43. Treylon Burks
  44. Kadarius Toney
  45. Skyy Moore
  46. Robert Woods
  47. Jacobi Meyers
  48. DJ Chark
  49. Tyler Boyd
  50. Chase Claypool
  51. Chris Olave
  52. Jameson Williams
  53. Garrett Wilson
  54. Nico Collins
  55. Josh Palmer
  56. Wan’Dale Robinson
  57. Mecole Hardman
  58. DeAndre Hopkins
  59. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  60. Russell Gage
  61. Isaiah McKenzie
  62. Braxton Berrios
  63. Rondale Moore
  64. KJ Osborn
  65. Jahan Dotson
  66. Marvin Jones
  67. Kendrick Bourne
  68. DeVante Parker
  69. Robby Anderson
  70. George Pickens
  71. David Bell
  72. Jarvis Landry
  73. Devin Duvernay
  74. Michael Gallup
  75. Julie Jones
  76. Alec Pierce
  77. Jalen Tolbert
  78. KJ Hamler
  79. Randall Cobb
  80. Jamison Crowder
  81. Zay Jones
  82. Corey Davis
  83. Olamide Zaccheaus
  84. Kenny Golladay
  85. Velus Jones
  86. Terrace Marshall

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation