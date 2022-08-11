NFL Preseason Week 1 Showdown DFS picks for Ravens vs. Titans

Week 1 of the NFL preseason has arrived and the second game on the docket tonight will feature with the Tennessee Titans hitting the road to meet the Baltimore Ravens. As with all of these games, you can create lineups and score big in Captain’s Showdown mode of DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Preseason games can be tricky to predict considering how each team decides to divvy up snaps between their starters and backups. However, we’ve got you covered and have picked out some players to consider for Titans-Ravens tonight.

Ravens vs. Titans DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s picks

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens — $11,400

With the number of injuries that his team suffered last year, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is understandably playing it safe and sitting a number of his key starters tonight. That means no Lamar Jackson in this one and that opens the door for backup Tyler Huntley to get plenty of reps.

Huntley did well for himself in place of an injured Jackson last year, so it’s no mystery as to what the dual-threat backup can do when handed the keys. There’s potential for him to put together a few productive drives tonight and that makes him worthy of a captain’s spot.

Malik Willis, QB, Tennessee Titans — $11,400

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel hasn’t given an indication of how much his starters will play tonight, if at all, so don’t expect to see much of Ryan Tannehill under center. That opens the door for Malik Willis to get his first significant taste of NFL action tonight.

The rookie out of Liberty was the most talked about quarterback prospect in this past draft class and Tennessee ended up taking a flyer on him in the third round. He’s already shown off some of his arm strength in camp and stands to get plenty of reps tonight. He could look electric against the Ravens’ backups, so consider him for a captain’s spot.

Value Plays

Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Tennessee Titans — $7,600

Hilliard has already been stamped as the Titans’ third-down running back for this season and with starter Derrick Henry understandably not stepping onto the field for the preseason, expect Hilliard to get some work tonight. He’s excelled as both a runner and a pass-catcher within the Tennessee offense and there’s potential for him to find the end zone tonight.

Devin Duvernay, WR, Baltimore Ravens — $7,600

The Ravens will have a rotating cast of receivers playing tonight and their starters are expected to get a series or two in this one. Duvernay is in an interesting position this season as he could very well be the Ravens’ WR2 with Hollywood Brown now with the Cardinals. His reps may be limited tonight but expect him to receive a good amount of looks in this one.