NFL Preseason Week 1 Showdown DFS picks for Giants vs. Patriots

Week 1 of the NFL preseason has arrived and the festivities will open tonight with the New York Giants heading up to Foxborough, MA, to face the New England Patriots. As with all of these games, you can create lineups and score big in Captain’s Showdown mode of DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Preseason games can be tricky to predict considering how each team decides to divvy up snaps between their starters and backups. However, we’ve got you covered and have picked out some players to consider for Giants-Pats tonight.

Giants vs. Patriots DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s picks

Bailey Zappe, QB, New England Patriots— $11,400

With quarterback Mac Jones and most other Patriots starters expected to sit for tonight’s preseason opener, we should see plenty of action from rookie Bailey Zappe under center. Coming off a year where he rewrote the college record books at Western Kentucky, early camp reports have indicated that the first-year gunslinger has performed well in his reps and has even outplayed Jones at certain points.

Veteran backup QB Brian Hoyer will most likely start but considering that he has already missed some time during camp, head coach Bill Belichick may elect to keep his time on the field short this evening. That gives the greenlight for Zappe to get extra work and play most of tonight’s contest. Definitely consider him for the captain’s spot this evening.

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, New York Giants — $11,400

Robinson will get his first taste of NFL action against the Patriots tonight and will have a chance to show out early in the contest. He was listed as a starter on the team’s first unofficial depth chart this week, meaning he’ll play just the first quarter like the rest of the Giants first-teamers.

The rookie out of Kentucky has been impressive through the first few weeks of training camp and some are already projecting him to be a true X-factor of this offense. Quarterback Daniel Jones is going to want to establish a rapport with him and that could mean extra targets for him in this exhibition. There’s a possibility that he could even find the end zone in this one and that makes him a good candidate for a captain’s spot.

Value Plays

Davis Webb, QB, New York Giants — $7,600

For similar reasons as Zappe on the other sideline, Webb should be consider for a captain’s spot considering the number of reps that he’ll get when playing the entire second half for the Giants.

The veteran backup was pretty accurate in his three preseason games with the Bills last season, completing 64% of his passes and throwing for a touchdown. The Giants have sneaky depth at the skill positions so while he may not necessarily share the field with the likes of Saquon Barkley and company, he’ll have some weapons to work with late in this one.

Pierre Strong Jr., RB, New England Patriots — $7,600

With Patriots starters like Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris most likely sitting out this contest and veteran James White retiring today, that opens the door for Strong to get plenty of work this evening. The rookie out South Dakota State missed the early portion of training camp with an undisclosed injury but has returned and gotten reps in practice this week in place of the aforementioned White. Expect a heavy workload for him tonight.