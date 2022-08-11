 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots RB James White announces his retirement

By Chet Gresham
James White #28 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The New England Patriots running back James White has announced his retirement from the NFL. White suffered a subluxation hip injury in Week 3 of last season and still ended up on the PUP list to start training camp this year. He was a huge part of the Patriots comeback win in the Super Bowl against the Falcons, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown and rushing six times for 29 yards and two more touchdowns. He should have won Super Bowl MVP.

