Patriots RB James White announces his retirement

The New England Patriots running back James White has announced his retirement from the NFL. White suffered a subluxation hip injury in Week 3 of last season and still ended up on the PUP list to start training camp this year. He was a huge part of the Patriots comeback win in the Super Bowl against the Falcons, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown and rushing six times for 29 yards and two more touchdowns. He should have won Super Bowl MVP.

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful.



This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022