Tom Brady to miss multiple practices for personal reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady would be away from the team until at least after August 20th, when they play the Titans, per Greg Auman.

Todd Bowles said Tom Brady will be back "sometime around after Tennessee. He's going to deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get chemistry with the guys (in first two weeks)." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 11, 2022

This news isn’t going to move the needle on the Buccaneers regular season, as we know Brady will be as prepared as any quarterback could be.

Brady announced his retirement earlier in the offseason, but came out of retirement fairly quickly to prepare for another playoff run with the Bucs. There’s no doubt his numbers haven’t been hurt by his extreme age for a football player. Barring injury, this should be yet another good year for Brady and the Buccaneers.