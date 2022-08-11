 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tom Brady to miss multiple practices for personal reasons

By Chet Gresham Updated
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 09, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady would be away from the team until at least after August 20th, when they play the Titans, per Greg Auman.

This news isn’t going to move the needle on the Buccaneers regular season, as we know Brady will be as prepared as any quarterback could be.

Brady announced his retirement earlier in the offseason, but came out of retirement fairly quickly to prepare for another playoff run with the Bucs. There’s no doubt his numbers haven’t been hurt by his extreme age for a football player. Barring injury, this should be yet another good year for Brady and the Buccaneers.

More From DraftKings Nation