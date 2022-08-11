 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Browns will consider Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson is suspended more than 6 games

By Chet Gresham
Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass the ball in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

We are still waiting on the NFL’s final decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension, but all signs point toward him getting more than the original 6-games. If that does happen, the Browns will consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, per Mary Kay Cabot.

The 49ers continue to hold out hope that they can get something in return for Garoppolo, who has been replaced by first-round draft pick Trey Lance. The Watson suspension or a freak injury appear to be their only shot at that happening.

