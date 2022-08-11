Report: Browns will consider Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson is suspended more than 6 games

We are still waiting on the NFL’s final decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension, but all signs point toward him getting more than the original 6-games. If that does happen, the Browns will consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, per Mary Kay Cabot.

The 49ers continue to hold out hope that they can get something in return for Garoppolo, who has been replaced by first-round draft pick Trey Lance. The Watson suspension or a freak injury appear to be their only shot at that happening.