DraftKings Casino Cornhole Giveaway Sweepstakes - Terms & Conditions

DRAFTKINGS CASINO CORNHOLE GIVEAWAY SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

1. Sweepstakes: 8/11/22 Casino Cornhole Giveaway Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”).

2. Sponsor: DraftKings, Inc., 222 Berkeley St, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116 (“Sponsor”).

3. Acknowledgement: As a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by the 8/11/22 Casino Jenga Giveaway Sweepstakes Official Rules (“Official Rules”), the General Rules for all sweepstakes and contests offered by Sponsor, the decisions of Sponsor, whose decisions shall be final and binding in all respects, and to waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes, the Official Rules, or the General Rules, which are incorporated herein by reference.

4. Entry Period: The Sweepstakes begins at 5:30:00 P.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on 8/11/22, and ends at 5:30:00 p.m. (ET) on 8/13/22, (the “Entry Period”). Eastern Time shall control for all purposes of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor’s computer shall be the official clock for all purposes of the Sweepstakes.

5. Twitter® Disclaimer: As condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree and acknowledge that Twitter, Inc. and its owners, directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents, representatives, parents, subsidiaries, attorneys, insurers, and associated corporations and entities (collectively, the Twitter Group”) are not sponsors of the Sweepstakes nor do they endorse or administer the Sweepstakes, nor are they in any way associated with the Sweepstakes. All questions regarding the Sweepstakes must be directed to Sponsor, not the Twitter Group. You also agree that as a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, you shall release the Twitter Group from any and all liability arising out of or relating to your entry, creation of an entry, submission of an entry, participation in the Sweepstakes, acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize, or the broadcast, exploitation, or use of an entry.

6. Eligibility: The Sweepstakes is open only to individual legal residents of the United States who (i) have attained the age of majority in their state of residence as of the date of entry into the Sweepstakes; (ii) satisfy all other requirements contained herein; and (iii) at all times abide by these Official Rules. Employees of Sponsor and each of its respective affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, advertising, public relations and promotion agencies, the judges, and members of each of their immediate families (i.e. spouses, parents, children and siblings, and their respective spouses) and those living in the same household of each are not eligible to enter.

7. How to Enter: There is one (1) method of entry for the Sweepstakes. In order to participate, you must be a registered user of and follow @DKCasino on www.Twitter.com. To become a registered user, visit www.Twitter.com and complete the onscreen instructions to sign up for an account. To “follow” @DKCasino on www.Twitter.com, login to your Twitter account and select “Find People” from the tool bar at the top of the homepage. When the search box appears, enter “@DKCasino” and then click on the “Search” button. Select “Follow” when the @DKCasino icon appears.

During the Entry Period, Sponsor will send a “tweet” asking @DKCasino followers to retweet (the “Sweepstakes Tweet”) and follow the account. To enter, you must retweet the Sweepstakes Tweet using the retweet function within www.Twitter.com from your Twitter account, follow @DKCasino and Comment your DraftKings username & cornhole partner (tag or @ the person in the comment). Any entry received outside of the Entry Period will be deemed ineligible.

Limit One (1) entry per person per Entry Period, regardless of the method of entry. Anyone found to be using multiple accounts to enter the Sweepstakes or submitting multiple Tweets in violation of the Twitter Rules & Policies will be deemed ineligible and all of his or her entries may be deemed void. Sponsor shall not be liable for any problems that occur during the entry process, including without limitation, late, incomplete, delayed, undelivered, or misdirected entries, and shall not have any obligation to advise an entrant of an incomplete, invalid, or undeliverable submission. No illegible, incomplete, forged, or altered entries will be accepted. Proof of retweeting the Sweepstakes Tweet does not constitute proof of receipt or entry into the Sweepstakes. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

8. Prizes and Odds: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period.

Prize Period

One (1)

No. of Winners of Each Prize

4

Prize Description

Cornhole - DraftKings Branded

Approximate Retail Value

$400

Total Approximate Retail Value of All Prizes

$1,600

9. Selection of Winner(s): On or about 8/14/22, four (4) potential winners will be selected at random by Sponsor from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The potential winner(s) will be notified by Sponsor as soon as practicable following the end of the Entry Period. Sponsor will notify the potential winner(s) by sending a “direct message” to the potential winner(s) registered Twitter.com account. If a potential winner cannot be contacted or does not respond within 24 hours, an alternate potential winner may be selected. Sponsor’s decisions are final on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

10. Questions: If you have any questions regarding the Sweepstakes, send an e-mail to support@draftkings.com with the subject line “8/11/22 Casino Cornhole Giveaway Sweepstakes Question”.

11. Applicable Rules And Winner’s List: For any legally required winners’ list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (unless otherwise prohibited by local law) to DraftKings, Inc., 222 Berkeley St, 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116, Attn: DraftKings “8/11/22 Casino Cornhole Giveaway Sweepstakes” Winners’ List. All such requests must be received within three (3) months after the end of the Sweepstakes.

THIS PROMOTION IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH TWITTER, INC. YOU ARE PROVIDING YOUR INFORMATION TO SPONSOR AND NOT TO TWITTER, INC. THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL ONLY BE USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND SPONSOR’S PRIVACY POLICY, AVAILABLE AT https://www.draftkings.com/help/privacynotice.