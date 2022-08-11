Braves pitcher Max Fried placed on concussion injured list

The Atlanta Braves placed left-handed ace pitcher Max Fried on the seven-day concussion injured list Thursday, backdated to Aug. 8.

The #Braves today placed LHP Max Fried on the 7-day Concussion IL, backdated to August 8 and recalled RHP Jay Jackson to Atlanta. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 11, 2022

The move comes after Fried hit his head on the Citi Field turf while trying to make a play during his Aug. 6 start against the Mets.

Max Fried remains in the game after a scary moment on this play. pic.twitter.com/pieaGE03BY — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 7, 2022

Fried remained in the game and completed six innings in that start, allowing four runs (two earned) in a loss to New York. The 28-year-old made his first All-Star team this year and currently holds a 10-4 record with a 2.60 ERA. He has served up only six home runs in 138.1 innings. Since the start of 2020, Fried owns an impressive 158 ERA+ over 360 innings pitched.

He had been scheduled to start Friday’s game against the Marlins, but his turn will now be taken by Jake Odorizzi, whom the Braves acquired via trade from the Astros just prior to the trade deadline. Odorizzi has a 3.76 ERA this season and allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innings during his Braves debut versus the Mets last week. He is a decent streaming option against the offensively inept Marlins.

Fried could return as soon as Aug. 15.