 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves pitcher Max Fried placed on concussion injured list

Fried has been the ace in Atlanta’s rotation this season.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game Two Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves placed left-handed ace pitcher Max Fried on the seven-day concussion injured list Thursday, backdated to Aug. 8.

The move comes after Fried hit his head on the Citi Field turf while trying to make a play during his Aug. 6 start against the Mets.

Fried remained in the game and completed six innings in that start, allowing four runs (two earned) in a loss to New York. The 28-year-old made his first All-Star team this year and currently holds a 10-4 record with a 2.60 ERA. He has served up only six home runs in 138.1 innings. Since the start of 2020, Fried owns an impressive 158 ERA+ over 360 innings pitched.

He had been scheduled to start Friday’s game against the Marlins, but his turn will now be taken by Jake Odorizzi, whom the Braves acquired via trade from the Astros just prior to the trade deadline. Odorizzi has a 3.76 ERA this season and allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innings during his Braves debut versus the Mets last week. He is a decent streaming option against the offensively inept Marlins.

Fried could return as soon as Aug. 15.

More From DraftKings Nation