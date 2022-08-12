Mark Andrews: Fantasy football draft profile for 2022 NFL season

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews exploded to become the top player at his position in 2021. It was a true breakout season statistically as he gets ready for Year 5 in the NFL, all of which were with the Ravens. Andrews is an interesting case of whether he will build on last season or return back to his production from his first three years.

2021 season statistics & fantasy finish

Stats: Andrews played in all 17 games last season and caught 107 passes on 153 targets for receiving 1,361 yards with nine touchdowns.

Fantasy: Andrews was the No. 1 tight end in fantasy football last season, edging out Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had finished in the top spot three years in a row. Andrews averaged 14.6 fantasy points in a half-point PPR format.

Ravens offseason moves

The biggest move made in the Ravens passing game this offseason was trading away Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. He was by far Baltimore’s top wide receiver in 2021, and the Ravens also lost receiver Sammy Watkins to free agency as he signed with the Green Bay Packers.

2022 best case scenario

The best case scenario is Andrews replicates the numbers he put up last season, and the loss of the Ravens top wide receivers leads to more targets and production for the tight end position. Second-year wideout Rashod Bateman develops into a go-to pass catcher to keep defenses from solely focusing on Andrews.

2022 worst case scenario

The worst case scenario is the Ravens wide receivers cannot find ways to get open, and the lack of proven options at the position leads to defenses putting all their resources into stopping Andrews from making a huge impact. Last year’s incredible numbers fall back into the first few seasons when he topped out at 852 yards in a single season, which had been his career high.

2022 prediction

While it is unlikely a full season of elite play was a fluke, it is unrealistic to assume Andrews will replicate the numbers he put up in 2021. The loss of Watkins and Brown will likely have a negative impact, but to what extent is the big question. The volume of targets Andrews is likely to get will be significant, which will lead to him being a top-three tight end this season.