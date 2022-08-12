Standard drafting tiers for 2022 fantasy football

Welcome to our 2022 fantasy football drafting tiers for standard leagues. I’ll update at least once a week, probably more often, as we close in on Labor Day weekend. You can download and make adjustments as you’d like as well.

Non-PPR Fantasy Football Tiers — Google Doc

(You can “Download” from the “File” menu in Google Docs into an Excel or PDF file for easier printing.)

Tiers are easily my favorite way to draft. Having each position individually laid out in their own columns and separated into tiers is a good way to see the whole board. And tiers allow you to see that there is wiggle room in rankings. You don’t have to be so strict that you blindly go with yours or someone else’s rankings. Instead, you can see that a group of players is considered to be in the same tier and that picking from that tier is perfectly acceptable. This game isn’t black and white and going with your gut at the time is always a good call, especially if your tiers tell you it isn’t a big reach.