Welcome to the amazing world of dynasty football! You may be a grizzled veteran or a fresh faced newbie, but if you are here, you’re probably getting ready to build a new dynasty team. This is the really fun part, the draft.
2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Overall
When drafting a dynasty team, you have plenty of philosophical choices to make. Do you want to draft mostly young players you believe will take over the league in the next couple years or do you want to build a stable team that should be consistent early on? Should you wait on quarterback or grab Josh Allen asap? Do you go heavy on running backs or wide receivers early? Or do you try to balance everything out as much as humanly possible?
I tend to grab one stud running back early, surrounded by a handful of stud wide receivers. Then I want to pick off wide receivers and running back in the middle rounds as the value comes to me and then stock up on flier running backs toward the end of the draft. For quarterback, I look for some value on a guy I really like in the middle rounds and if that doesn’t work out, I draft a starter I feel comfortable with late and add some rookie fliers late. For tight end, I will reach for one of the true studs, but will play that pick by ear and instead stack a few guys I like later to stream from week to week.
I want what I consider value for every pick, which means I need a good cheat sheet that I’ve mock drafted with a few times to hone just the way I like. Remember, this is your team and you are going to have it for a while. Be sure to pick some guys you like and project for big things. When a player you like hits it big, it just gives you that extra oomph of satisfaction.
Dynasty rankings for 2022 fantasy football
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|JAC
|RB
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|WR
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|Ken Walker III
|SEA
|RB
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|RB
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|RB
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|WR
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|WR
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|RB
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|RB
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|Trey Lance
|SF
|QB
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|Allen Robinson II
|LAR
|WR
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|RB
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|TE
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|WR
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|WR
|Isaiah Spiller
|LAC
|RB
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|James Robinson
|JAC
|RB
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|TE
|Christian Kirk
|JAC
|WR
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|RB
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|WR
|Mac Jones
|NE
|QB
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|WAS
|RB
|Zamir White
|LV
|RB
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|TE
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|RB
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|TE
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|TE
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|WR
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|Ronald Jones II
|KC
|RB
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|RB
|Robert Woods
|TEN
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|RB
|Zach Wilson
|NYJ
|QB
|Russell Gage
|TB
|WR
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|TE
|Tom Brady
|TB
|QB
|DJ Chark Jr.
|DET
|WR
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|RB
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|WR
|Kenny Pickett
|PIT
|QB
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|David Bell
|CLE
|WR
|Gerald Everett
|LAC
|TE
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|TE
|Davis Mills
|HOU
|QB
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|QB
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|RB
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|RB
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|K
|Jameis Winston
|NO
|QB
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|TE
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|FA
|WR
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|Sony Michel
|MIA
|RB
|Matt Ryan
|IND
|QB
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|D'Onta Foreman
|CAR
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|K
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|SF
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|RB
|Darrel Williams
|ARI
|RB
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|WR
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|TE
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|Marlon Mack
|HOU
|RB
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|NYG
|WR
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|RB
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|KC
|WR
|Baker Mayfield
|CAR
|QB
|Jarvis Landry
|NO
|WR
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|NE
|RB
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|Carson Wentz
|WAS
|QB
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|WR
|Brandon McManus
|DEN
|K
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|WR
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|WR
|Austin Hooper
|TEN
|TE
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|Wil Lutz
|NO
|K
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|WR
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|RB
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|WR
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|K
|William Fuller V
|FA
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|Greg Zuerlein
|NYJ
|K
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|WR
|Hassan Haskins
|TEN
|RB
|Matt Gay
|LAR
|K
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|WR
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|Robbie Anderson
|CAR
|WR
|Greg Dulcich
|DEN
|TE
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|SF
|RB
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|TE
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|Ryan Succop
|TB
|K
|KJ Hamler
|DEN
|WR
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|John Metchie III
|HOU
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|WR
|Jamison Crowder
|BUF
|WR
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|RB
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|TE
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|K
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|Robbie Gould
|SF
|K
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|K
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|Jelani Woods
|IND
|TE
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|RB
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|RB
|Hayden Hurst
|CIN
|TE
|Tyler Badie
|BAL
|RB
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|TE
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|Julio Jones
|TB
|WR
|Bryan Edwards
|ATL
|WR
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|RB
|Tyquan Thornton
|NE
|WR
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|C.J. Uzomah
|NYJ
|TE
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|WR
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|RB
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|RB
|Malik Willis
|TEN
|QB
|Mason Crosby
|GB
|K
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|RB
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|RB
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|K
|O.J. Howard
|BUF
|TE
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|RB
|Desmond Ridder
|ATL
|QB
|James Washington
|DAL
|WR
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|WR
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|Dustin Hopkins
|LAC
|K
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WR
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|WR
|Velus Jones Jr.
|CHI
|WR
|Mike Davis
|BAL
|RB
|Dee Eskridge
|SEA
|WR
|Byron Pringle
|CHI
|WR
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|IND
|K
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|WR
|Greg Joseph
|MIN
|K
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|WR
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|WR
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|Randy Bullock
|TEN
|K
|Nick Folk
|NE
|K
|Keaontay Ingram
|ARI
|RB
|Zay Jones
|JAC
|WR
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|Damien Williams
|ATL
|RB
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|DST
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|WR
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|Mitch Trubisky
|PIT
|QB
|Jermar Jefferson
|DET
|RB
|Phillip Lindsay
|IND
|RB
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|Stephen Gostkowski
|FA
|K
|Kevin Harris
|NE
|RB
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|RB
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|Justin Jackson
|DET
|RB
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|QB
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|RB
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|RB
|Matt Corral
|CAR
|QB
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|RB
|Snoop Conner
|JAC
|RB
|Darrynton Evans
|CHI
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|RB
|Tony Jones Jr.
|NO
|RB