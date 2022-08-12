 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dynasty rankings for 2022 fantasy football

We take you through our dynasty rankings heading into the 2022 NFL season heading into fantasy football drafts.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.&nbsp; Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the amazing world of dynasty football! You may be a grizzled veteran or a fresh faced newbie, but if you are here, you’re probably getting ready to build a new dynasty team. This is the really fun part, the draft.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Overall

When drafting a dynasty team, you have plenty of philosophical choices to make. Do you want to draft mostly young players you believe will take over the league in the next couple years or do you want to build a stable team that should be consistent early on? Should you wait on quarterback or grab Josh Allen asap? Do you go heavy on running backs or wide receivers early? Or do you try to balance everything out as much as humanly possible?

I tend to grab one stud running back early, surrounded by a handful of stud wide receivers. Then I want to pick off wide receivers and running back in the middle rounds as the value comes to me and then stock up on flier running backs toward the end of the draft. For quarterback, I look for some value on a guy I really like in the middle rounds and if that doesn’t work out, I draft a starter I feel comfortable with late and add some rookie fliers late. For tight end, I will reach for one of the true studs, but will play that pick by ear and instead stack a few guys I like later to stream from week to week.

I want what I consider value for every pick, which means I need a good cheat sheet that I’ve mock drafted with a few times to hone just the way I like. Remember, this is your team and you are going to have it for a while. Be sure to pick some guys you like and project for big things. When a player you like hits it big, it just gives you that extra oomph of satisfaction.

Dynasty rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Name Team Position
Name Team Position
Jonathan Taylor IND RB
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
Justin Jefferson MIN WR
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
Najee Harris PIT RB
Cooper Kupp LAR WR
D'Andre Swift DET RB
Christian McCaffrey CAR RB
A.J. Brown PHI WR
Kyle Pitts ATL TE
Javonte Williams DEN RB
Stefon Diggs BUF WR
Breece Hall NYJ RB
Austin Ekeler LAC RB
Tee Higgins CIN WR
Joe Mixon CIN RB
Mark Andrews BAL TE
Dalvin Cook MIN RB
Saquon Barkley NYG RB
Nick Chubb CLE RB
Alvin Kamara NO RB
Travis Kelce KC TE
Davante Adams LV WR
Derrick Henry TEN RB
Josh Allen BUF QB
Jaylen Waddle MIA WR
Travis Etienne Jr. JAC RB
DK Metcalf SEA WR
Deebo Samuel SF WR
Tyreek Hill MIA WR
Cam Akers LAR RB
DJ Moore CAR WR
Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR
Diontae Johnson PIT WR
Terry McLaurin WAS WR
Chris Godwin TB WR
Drake London ATL WR
Mike Evans TB WR
Jameson Williams DET WR
J.K. Dobbins BAL RB
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR
Ken Walker III SEA RB
Rashod Bateman BAL WR
Antonio Gibson WAS RB
Elijah Moore NYJ WR
Aaron Jones GB RB
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
AJ Dillon GB RB
Courtland Sutton DEN WR
Treylon Burks TEN WR
Justin Herbert LAC QB
George Kittle SF TE
David Montgomery CHI RB
Joe Burrow CIN QB
Jerry Jeudy DEN WR
Kyler Murray ARI QB
Leonard Fournette TB RB
Mike Williams LAC WR
Elijah Mitchell SF RB
James Conner ARI RB
Keenan Allen LAC WR
Darren Waller LV TE
DeVonta Smith PHI WR
Darnell Mooney CHI WR
Chris Olave NO WR
Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB
Lamar Jackson BAL QB
T.J. Hockenson DET TE
Dak Prescott DAL QB
Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB
Dallas Goedert PHI TE
Josh Jacobs LV RB
DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR
Marquise Brown ARI WR
James Cook BUF RB
Amari Cooper CLE WR
Miles Sanders PHI RB
Russell Wilson DEN QB
Dalton Schultz DAL TE
JuJu Smith-Schuster KC WR
Gabriel Davis BUF WR
Kadarius Toney NYG WR
Kareem Hunt CLE RB
Damien Harris NE RB
Tony Pollard DAL RB
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
Jalen Hurts PHI QB
George Pickens PIT WR
Chase Edmonds MIA RB
Skyy Moore KC WR
Trey Lance SF QB
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
Rachaad White TB RB
Cole Kmet CHI TE
Deshaun Watson CLE QB
Brandin Cooks HOU WR
Brandon Aiyuk SF WR
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
Allen Robinson II LAR WR
Devin Singletary BUF RB
Michael Thomas NO WR
Jahan Dotson WAS WR
Matthew Stafford LAR QB
Michael Carter NYJ RB
Trevor Lawrence JAC QB
Dawson Knox BUF TE
Allen Lazard GB WR
Mike Gesicki MIA TE
Chase Claypool PIT WR
Rashaad Penny SEA RB
Hunter Renfrow LV WR
Isaiah Spiller LAC RB
Tyler Lockett SEA WR
Justin Fields CHI QB
Dameon Pierce HOU RB
Aaron Rodgers GB QB
Derek Carr LV QB
Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB
Alexander Mattison MIN RB
James Robinson JAC RB
Noah Fant SEA TE
Christian Kirk JAC WR
Melvin Gordon III DEN RB
Jalen Tolbert DAL WR
Mac Jones NE QB
Brian Robinson Jr. WAS RB
Zamir White LV RB
Zach Ertz ARI TE
Christian Watson GB WR
Michael Gallup DAL WR
Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR RB
Kirk Cousins MIN QB
Tyler Allgeier ATL RB
Albert Okwuegbunam DEN TE
Irv Smith Jr. MIN TE
Trey McBride ARI TE
Rondale Moore ARI WR
Calvin Ridley ATL WR
Hunter Henry NE TE
Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
Adam Thielen MIN WR
David Njoku CLE TE
Ronald Jones II KC RB
Khalil Herbert CHI RB
Buffalo Bills BUF DST
Kenneth Gainwell PHI RB
Robert Woods TEN WR
Tyler Boyd CIN WR
Cordarrelle Patterson ATL RB
Zach Wilson NYJ QB
Russell Gage TB WR
New England Patriots NE DST
Evan Engram JAC TE
Tom Brady TB QB
DJ Chark Jr. DET WR
Nyheim Hines IND RB
Kenny Golladay NYG WR
Kenny Pickett PIT QB
Baltimore Ravens BAL DST
David Bell CLE WR
Gerald Everett LAC TE
Robert Tonyan GB TE
Davis Mills HOU QB
San Francisco 49ers SF DST
Denver Broncos DEN DST
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST
Ryan Tannehill TEN QB
Romeo Doubs GB WR
Gus Edwards BAL RB
Jakobi Meyers NE WR
J.D. McKissic WAS RB
Justin Tucker BAL K
Jameis Winston NO QB
Logan Thomas WAS TE
Joshua Palmer LAC WR
Odell Beckham Jr. FA WR
Dallas Cowboys DAL DST
Sony Michel MIA RB
Matt Ryan IND QB
Harrison Butker KC K
Tyler Higbee LAR TE
D'Onta Foreman CAR RB
Jamaal Williams DET RB
Matt Prater ARI K
Alec Pierce IND WR
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
Trey Sermon SF RB
D'Ernest Johnson CLE RB
Darrel Williams ARI RB
Corey Davis NYJ WR
Raheem Mostert MIA RB
Brevin Jordan HOU TE
Evan McPherson CIN K
Marlon Mack HOU RB
Wan'Dale Robinson NYG WR
Kenyan Drake LV RB
Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC WR
Baker Mayfield CAR QB
Jarvis Landry NO WR
Pierre Strong Jr. NE RB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST
New Orleans Saints NO DST
Carson Wentz WAS QB
Tim Patrick DEN WR
Brandon McManus DEN K
Van Jefferson LAR WR
Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC WR
Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
DeVante Parker NE WR
Austin Hooper TEN TE
Nico Collins HOU WR
Chicago Bears CHI DST
Curtis Samuel WAS WR
Indianapolis Colts IND DST
Wil Lutz NO K
Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR WR
Chris Evans CIN RB
Tyler Bass BUF K
Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
K.J. Osborn MIN WR
Daniel Carlson LV K
William Fuller V FA WR
Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE WR
Greg Zuerlein NYJ K
Green Bay Packers GB DST
Mecole Hardman KC WR
Hassan Haskins TEN RB
Matt Gay LAR K
Kendrick Bourne NE WR
Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
Robbie Anderson CAR WR
Greg Dulcich DEN TE
Jake Elliott PHI K
Cleveland Browns CLE DST
Tyrion Davis-Price SF RB
Jonnu Smith NE TE
Myles Gaskin MIA RB
Kyren Williams LAR RB
Ryan Succop TB K
KJ Hamler DEN WR
Jared Goff DET QB
John Metchie III HOU WR
Parris Campbell IND WR
Jamison Crowder BUF WR
Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB RB
Adam Trautman NO TE
Marvin Jones Jr. JAC WR
Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
Younghoe Koo ATL K
Arizona Cardinals ARI DST
Chris Boswell PIT K
Robbie Gould SF K
Graham Gano NYG K
Daniel Jones NYG QB
Jelani Woods IND TE
Jerome Ford CLE RB
Zack Moss BUF RB
Hayden Hurst CIN TE
Tyler Badie BAL RB
Harrison Bryant CLE TE
Khalil Shakir BUF WR
Julio Jones TB WR
Bryan Edwards ATL WR
Mark Ingram II NO RB
Tyquan Thornton NE WR
Washington Commanders WAS DST
C.J. Uzomah NYJ TE
Dyami Brown WAS WR
Sterling Shepard NYG WR
Marquez Callaway NO WR
Cedrick Wilson Jr. MIA WR
Boston Scott PHI RB
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE
Jaret Patterson WAS RB
Malik Willis TEN QB
Mason Crosby GB K
Jeff Wilson Jr. SF RB
Miami Dolphins MIA DST
Seattle Seahawks SEA DST
Kylin Hill GB RB
Jason Sanders MIA K
O.J. Howard BUF TE
Eno Benjamin ARI RB
Desmond Ridder ATL QB
James Washington DAL WR
A.J. Green ARI WR
Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K
Dustin Hopkins LAC K
Samaje Perine CIN RB
Darius Slayton NYG WR
Jason Myers SEA K
Amari Rodgers GB WR
Velus Jones Jr. CHI WR
Mike Davis BAL RB
Dee Eskridge SEA WR
Byron Pringle CHI WR
Rodrigo Blankenship IND K
Jalen Reagor PHI WR
Greg Joseph MIN K
Tennessee Titans TEN DST
Braxton Berrios NYJ WR
Calvin Austin III PIT WR
Carolina Panthers CAR DST
Randy Bullock TEN K
Nick Folk NE K
Keaontay Ingram ARI RB
Zay Jones JAC WR
Jerick McKinnon KC RB
Damien Williams ATL RB
Jacksonville Jaguars JAC DST
Anthony Schwartz CLE WR
Quez Watkins PHI WR
Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST
Mitch Trubisky PIT QB
Jermar Jefferson DET RB
Phillip Lindsay IND RB
Houston Texans HOU DST
Cairo Santos CHI K
Stephen Gostkowski FA K
Kevin Harris NE RB
Ty Johnson NYJ RB
New York Giants NYG DST
Justin Jackson DET RB
Jimmy Garoppolo SF QB
Ty Chandler MIN RB
Rex Burkhead HOU RB
Matt Corral CAR QB
Kene Nwangwu MIN RB
Snoop Conner JAC RB
Darrynton Evans CHI RB
Joshua Kelley LAC RB
Isiah Pacheco KC RB
Larry Rountree III LAC RB
Tony Jones Jr. NO RB

More From DraftKings Nation