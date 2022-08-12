Dynasty rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Welcome to the amazing world of dynasty football! You may be a grizzled veteran or a fresh faced newbie, but if you are here, you’re probably getting ready to build a new dynasty team. This is the really fun part, the draft.

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings: Overall

When drafting a dynasty team, you have plenty of philosophical choices to make. Do you want to draft mostly young players you believe will take over the league in the next couple years or do you want to build a stable team that should be consistent early on? Should you wait on quarterback or grab Josh Allen asap? Do you go heavy on running backs or wide receivers early? Or do you try to balance everything out as much as humanly possible?

I tend to grab one stud running back early, surrounded by a handful of stud wide receivers. Then I want to pick off wide receivers and running back in the middle rounds as the value comes to me and then stock up on flier running backs toward the end of the draft. For quarterback, I look for some value on a guy I really like in the middle rounds and if that doesn’t work out, I draft a starter I feel comfortable with late and add some rookie fliers late. For tight end, I will reach for one of the true studs, but will play that pick by ear and instead stack a few guys I like later to stream from week to week.

I want what I consider value for every pick, which means I need a good cheat sheet that I’ve mock drafted with a few times to hone just the way I like. Remember, this is your team and you are going to have it for a while. Be sure to pick some guys you like and project for big things. When a player you like hits it big, it just gives you that extra oomph of satisfaction.