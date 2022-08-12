Breaking down the fantasy impact of this offseason’s running back moves

The running back position continues to evolve as more NFL teams utilize a committee approach. This has been an effective strategy for pro football franchises, but it makes for some tricky decisions for fantasy football players. Plenty of running backs move every offseason, and some see starting roles. Below is a look at some of the most important offseason acquisitions at the running back position and what it means from a fantasy football perspective.

Edmonds heads into arguably a perfect situation with Mike McDaniel onboarding as the Dolphins’ new head coach. McDaniel is an offensive guru that specializes in run-pass options and exploiting defenses for big plays on the ground. Edmonds tied a career-high 5.1 rushing yards per attempt last season and should get plenty of touches in McDaniel’s offensive scheme. With a career average of 7.2 yards per reception Edmonds can also cement himself as a target for Tua Tagovailoa in the passing game.

Williams had his best career season back in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing with 498 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 111 carriers. He’s typically been effective as a backfield running mate and has the opportunity to take on a similar role next to Cordarrelle Patterson in Atlanta. Williams should see his fair share of carries and at the very least serves as a worthwhile handcuff for Patterson fantasy owners.

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)

Mostert has been plagued with back-to-back injury-filled seasons, but it was not long ago when he totaled a career-high 772 rushing yards on 137 carries in 2019 with the 49ers. During that time new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel served as the run-game coordinator in San Francisco. Mostert may not command the lead spot in the backfield, but expect him to get a share of the touches. Having experience in McDaniel’s system could make him a sleeper add to fantasy rosters.

Duke Johnson, Buffalo Bills (from Miami Dolphins)

Josh Allen was Buffalo’s second-leading rusher in rushing yards per game last season, which does not bode well for his longevity in the NFL. The Bills are adopting a running back by committee approach and added Johnson to join Devin Singletary in the backfield. While he may not command the lead spot he figures to get a fair amount of touches if Buffalo truly wants to relieve the pressure off their franchise quarterback. Johnson also serves as a possible handcuff in case Singletary gets injured during the fantasy season.